Excited 'Price is Right' player couldn't open her car door so she jumped into it through the window

The contestant's solution to not getting the car door open was unconventional but won over fans.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)

“The Price is Right” contestants are known to pull off the weirdest and often risky stunts on the show, thanks to an adrenaline rush after making it to the stage. But sometimes the energy gets so overwhelming that players are confused even while figuring out simple things such as the way to exit the stage. In an earlier episode of the show, a contestant managed to win a car but had trouble opening one of the doors and jumped straight through the window without a second thought.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was a woman named Tiara, and she had made it all the way to the Showcase round of the show. Her opponent, a man named Rick, was also playing for the car, but he overestimated its price. This handed the win to Tiara, who had a hard time believing that she had won for a second. As realization set in, she ran to check out her prize, and that’s when things got awkward.

Screenshot showing the contestants and Drew Carey on
Screenshot showing the contestants and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

She wasn’t the only one who ran to the car. Her loved ones all came down from the audience and made their way to the automobile. This was obviously a big deal for everyone involved. Tiara reached the car and tried opening the door of the passenger seat in the front but had trouble doing so. Maybe the door was locked or only the driver’s side was left unlocked. That, however, was not going to stop her.

Screenshot showing the contestant and her loved ones rushing to see their new car. (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshot showing the contestant and her loved ones rushing to see their new car. (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

She jumped through the window, which was left open, and went head-first into the passenger seat. Her feet were flailing in the air outside, and it made for a hilarious scene. “WHAT IS SHE DOING!!!!!!!” one user commented under the clip on YouTube. “This is cool,” remarked another.

 

It’s not always the contestants who have a hard time operating the automobiles on the show. Sometimes, the cast ends up committing major blunders. One of the cast members responsible for a memorable car fail was the show's popular model, Rachel Reynolds. Part of a model’s job is presentation, and when the prize is a car, they're sometimes required to drive it onto the stage. This was Reynolds’s job that day, and she was doing it quite well, driving slowly and waving to the crowd. However, she failed to step on the brakes at the right time, and the car ended up crashing into a makeshift wall, completely tearing it down. The shock on her face was hilarious, but she still managed to stay calm and smile at the camera.

 

Host Drew Carey went over to see if she was okay, which, thankfully, she was. Reynolds even apologised to the contestant at the time, who was a man named Cameron. “I’m so sorry, Cameron,” she said. “I think it’s still okay.”

