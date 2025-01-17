ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
'Price is Right' model caught off guard as contestant runs up to her and starts dancing wildly

The model is usually calm and composed but she didn't see the contestant coming.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant Danae with model Alexis Gaube on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant Danae with model Alexis Gaube on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

“The Price is Right” models are familiar faces on TV screens alongside the host, and sometimes they are a part of hilarious moments, such as the time when Manuela Arbelaez accidentally gave away a car to a contestant. For another model Alexis Gaube, it was a contestant’s celebration that completely caught her by surprise. The contestant, Danae had just won a trip to Maine after clearing Contestant’s Row and making her way to the stage for a Bonus Game as per TV Insider.

She ran to where Alexis Gaube was standing and danced in front of her. This was something the model did not expect as she bent backwards before clapping.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the Bonus Game on
Screenshot showing the contestant playing the Bonus Game on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

Host Drew Carey had explained the rules of the round which had four items with the wrong prices mentioned for each. Danae would have to correctly guess if the actual price was higher or lower than what was displayed on the board. For each answer that she got right, she would win an item. A bonus prize, which was an all-expense paid $7,000 vacation to Maine, was also hidden for the contestant.

Danae did not get off to a good start as she incorrectly guessed the price of the first item, a yogurt maker. The disappointment was visible on her face as Carey mentioned the correct answer but that wasn’t going to stop her. She correctly guessed the prices for each of the next three items.

But she was confused about the bonus prize, she asked the host after the second answer, “Okay so I go to Maine now?” The trip was hidden with the second item itself but Carey himself did not know where the trip was hidden as he explained that it would be revealed after the game.

 

But the best moment of the show came when she was celebrating her win and it certainly made for a hilarious scene on daytime television, especially because of Gaube's reaction.

Screenshot showing Alexis Gaube's hilarious reaction to the contestant's celebration. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing Alexis Gaube's hilarious reaction to the contestant's celebration. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

While Gaube is loved by a lot of fans, some people found her annoying in an earlier episode of the show as per The Sun. A contestant called Lorena was playing the Hole in One game, in which they had to correctly guess the prices of a few items. A fake golf green is set up on stage and contestants have to hit a golf ball into the hole to win a big prize like a car.

The distance from which they take the shot depends on how many correct guesses they have made earlier. Gaube and Rachel Reynolds were the models on stage for this game and the former gave the camera a few facial expressions that fans weren’t happy about. One of them was a shocked reaction to one of the prices of the items and then changed it to something a bit unusual.

Screenshot showing Alexis Gaube on
Screenshot showing Alexis Gaube on "The Price is Right/ (Image source: CBS | The Price is Right)

Fans on Reddit were not thrilled about it since it’s a tough game to play and they made their opinions clear. “She’s just the worst. Not trying to be mean but I really dislike her. All the others are wonderful, she’s just way too fake with those facial reactions – like chill,” a user called Old-Ad3560 wrote. Another user called Few-Fan-8418 also added that she found Gaube “really annoying.”

