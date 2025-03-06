ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models surprise George Gray by smearing cake on his face because they can

George Gray has been a beloved member of "The Price is Right" cast for more than a decade now.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing George Gray and the models on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Announcer George Gray is the voice behind the scenes that “The Price is Right” fans associate with prizes that can change a contestant's life. For more than a decade, he has been collaborating with Drew Carey, not just by lending his voice but also with occasional witty takes as well as hilarious moments. From singing while unveiling a prize to falling off a treadmill, Gray has been part of several viral moments on the show.

The team behind the show has always made it a point to honor those who have been a valuable part of proceedings, including models and announcers. To that end, Gray’s birthday was celebrated in a special yet hilarious manner, by smearing cake all over his face when he least expected it. The 57-year-old was announcing prizes for contestants on Showcase Showdown when it happened. “I’m in an especially really good mood today…because it is actually my birthday,” he said.

 

He then went on to announce the prizes, which included a new bar set, an all-expense paid trip to Arizona, with a six-night stay at the historic Wingwam hotel, and a brand-new Chevrolet car. Once he was done announcing, model Manuela Arbelaez appeared with a cake, took a piece of it in her hand, and smeared it all over the announcer’s face. Another model, Rahcel Reynolds, joined in on the fun later on as well. Fans loved the moment, and they became a part of the fun in the comments under the clip on YouTube. “Next year give her George's favorite food, a pepperoni pizza with extra cheese,” one user named @cainster commented. “Happy Birthday George,” added another user, @SweetHina. “Face fulla cake! Happy bday!” a third user named @vcarter0723. The turn of events made it clear that despite having low screen time, Gray was loved both by his fellow cast members and fans.

 

One of the most memorable moments of Gray’s time on the show came during an earlier episode in which he took over the duties of a model by presenting the prize while he was announcing it. On one occasion, Gray decided to multitask. He was announcing a treadmill as a prize and was walking on it backward as well. He seemed to be quite comfortable on it until he wasn’t. The descriptions of the prizes are written on a piece of paper, which Gray is supposed to read from. As he went to grab that paper while he was on the treadmill, the announcer lost his balance and fell hard on his back. That, however, did not stop the 57-year-old from doing his job. He sat on the floor and described the product like he was supposed to.

 

Fans loved the moment and showed their appreciation in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “And he sits up and does his job like a friggin' pro!!! George Gray is the most awesome game show announcer ever! And funny, too,” one user commented. “He played it off so well!” another remarked.

