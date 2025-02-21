ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer showed off his hidden talent moments before the contestant won a car

George Gray has had his moments in the spotlight and keeps bringing something new to the sets.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
The Price is Right contestant winning a car (Cover image source: Instagram | George Gray)
If Drew Carey is the face of “The Price is Right,” announcer George Gray is the voice that most fans have been familiar with for years. Although announcing does require a degree of showmanship, Gray also has other talents that audience members sometimes catch a glimpse of. It happened when a contestant from Contestants’ Row joined host Drew Carey on stage and spoke about what her goal was in life. The contestant named Amalia said, “Well I was a student but now I’m trying to be a singer,” she said. When Carey asked Gray to reveal what prize she could win, the announcer said, “I’m gonna try my pipes,” and proceeded to sing out loud, “How would you like a brand new car?”

Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

The audience went wild over his performance even though he might need a bit of practice to have more control. On the other hand, Amalia could not believe her luck but things were only about to get better. She was playing the ‘Lucky Seven’ game and was lucky enough to win herself a brand-new Chevrolet Camaro. After the show, she showed fans how good a singer she is. In an interview outside the studio, Amalia said, “I won a car! I won a Camaro! I’m a singer so I’m gonna sing about it.” She then revealed a beautiful and well-controlled voice to sing some ridiculous lyrics. “I’m a girl from Alaska and I just won a car. And I’m gonna go cruising all the way to the bar.” It was a good way for her to introduce thousands of people to her skillset and get a step closer to a career in the music industry.

 

Singing might not be Gray’s forte but being a showman is certainly one of his skills. Even then, he has some bloopers to his name. One of the times when he was on stage was to present a treadmill to the contestant. The announcer decided that the best way to do it was while walking on the exercise equipment. The only problem was that he was walking backward. It was all a part of the presentation but what Gray did not take into account was the chance of him losing balance.

That’s exactly what happened as he landed hard on his back while announcing the prize. But even after that, it was incredibly professional of him to sit where he fell and go on with the announcement as if nothing had happened. However, Carey was losing his mind when he saw what unfolded.

 

“George Gray everybody, giving his all,” the host said. The announcer was proud of the fact that he did not miss a word despite his predicament and truly, that was impressive.

'Price is Right' announcer showed off his hidden talent moments before the contestant won a car
