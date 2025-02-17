'Price is Right' model reveals her hidden talent on live TV and Drew Carey didn't see that coming

Even the veteran host was caught off-guard by Rachel Reybnolds's lesser-known skill.

Apart from Drew Carey's friendly vibe and witty takes, “The Price is Right” is also engaging thanks to the supporting cast including the models and the announcer. Rachel Reynolds may just be on stage to present the prizes, but she also has a hidden talent that was revealed in one of the episodes. Turns out that Reynolds is pretty good at yodeling, and while this was surprising for everyone on set, Carey couldn't hold back and started laughing hysterically after seeing her perform.

The contestant on the stage at the time was a man named Andrew and he was playing the ‘Cliff Hangers’ game in which players guess the prices of three items. Based on the difference between their pick and the actual price, a yodeling person climbs up the hill. The objective is to stop the person from falling over the hill which happens beyond the $25 mark. Before the game, a poll on X (formerly Twitter) asked fans if the yodeling person on the game should be dressed as Carey or Reynolds and most chose the model.

Screenshot showing the contestant, Drew Carey, and Rachel Reynolds on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

The first item was a water bottle and Andrew was off by eight dollars. The yodeling person went eight places up the hill but as it did so, Reynolds had to yodel on the stage. Carey completely lost it as he heard her sing and laughed hysterically throughout the round. “That was good yodeling,” he said, before adding “I can’t believe they’re making her do that.” The model also didn’t want to yodel and said to the contestant, “Andrew, you better get the next one.”

Unfortunately, she would have to yodel a couple of times more as Andrew failed to guess the price of all three items. Reynolds did a fantastic job on national television even though yodeling was something she wasn't used to doing.

While it was a brilliant moment for Reynolds, it’s not one that left her shocked and embarrassed. In fact, she seemed to be having fun while she was yodeling. What wasn't a fun experience for her was crashing an entire car into the set of “The Price is Right.” That sounds bizarre but it did happen on an earlier episode of the show and it was all part of the presentation and production of the show.

The models have the crucial job of presenting the prizes to the audience and the contestants. At one point, they were required to drive the cars onto the stage and park them in the appropriate spot. Reynolds was supposed to do that but failed to step on the brakes at the right time since she was waving to the crowd. The car went straight ahead and crashed into a makeshift wall on the set, tearing it apart.

The shock on the long-time model’s face was visible for everyone to see. She still managed to retain her smile and handled the gaffe like a true professional. She even apologized to the contestant for potentially damaging what might have been his car later on.