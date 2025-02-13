'Price is Right' cast starts a backstage dance — but it's Drew Carey’s moves that stole the show

ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey is quite a sensation when it comes to performing viral dance trends.
Drew Carey isn't just a friendly face known for his banter with contestants on 'The Price is Right,' but the star host also has some trendy moves up his sleeve. Carey has fun with the fans and contestants when the cameras are rolling, but an entirely different side of his personality comes out behind the scenes. That's the time when Carey joins the rest of the cast and crew in filming viral dance reels alongside his cast members. One such video has even gone viral making Carey a sensation on TikTok.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The clip of Carey's moves was shared by one of the show's models, Amber Lancaster on social media. She was the creator of the video as she assembled Carey, announcer George Gray, and fellow model James O'Halloran to perform the viral dance. “So grateful for a cast that puts up with my lunch break shenanigans 😜,” her caption for the TikTok video read. The clip opened with the four co-stars together on the stage striking different poses. Amber can be seen kneeling on one knee praying, while George and James are leaning on a part of the set. Amidst all this, the beloved host is seen completely passed out on a prop.

Screenshots showing the cast members striking poses
Screenshots showing the cast members striking poses (Image source: TikTok/@amberlancaster007)

The inspiration for the video comes from a viral trend that was created by the Dutch dance troupe, CDK Company. In the original version, the group dances to Gotye's Grammy-winning song, "Somebody That I Used to Know". The original video today has more than 18 million views on YouTube.

 

Copying the original, the cast of Price Is Right also shows off some moves. In the video, each cast member does a solo step first. As the music plays, James comes in front doing leg lunges, while his three castmates remain frozen in different poses.

Screenshots showing the cast members dancing
Screenshots showing the cast members dancing (Image source: TikTok/@amberlancaster007)

Amber then takes the spotlight for a unique dance move of her own, as the other members change their position around the set. The third member to take center stage is George, who pulls off a weird groin movement. 

Screenshots showing the three cast members dancing
Screenshots showing the three cast members dancing (Image source: TikTok/@amberlancaster007)

Last is Carey who takes a different approach altogether. The host sits right in front of the camera doing nothing but grooving his head to the music. It seems like Carey was banking on his facial expressions more than his dance moves. The hilarious video then closes with all four co-stars performing various moves simultaneously in the middle. 

@amberlancaster007 So grateful for a cast that puts up with my shenanigans 😜 @The Price Is Right #lunchbreak #groupdancetrend #somebodythatiusedtoknow ♬ origineel geluid - CDK COMPANY

 

As the clip went viral, thousands of fans of the show took to the comments section to shower love. "You guys killed it. Love that the Price is Right. 🥰" @carlottawashingto8 commented. "Love this! I love the Price is Right. Drew Carey.... YOU ROCK!❤️," @jillybean7 added. 

Screenshot of a comment praising the cast (Image source: TikTok/@amberlancaster007)
Screenshot of a comment praising the cast (Image source: TikTok/@amberlancaster007)

This wasn't the only time Carey put on his dancing shoes and impressed his fans. The charismatic host had previously appeared on "Dancing With The Stars" alongside Cheryl Burke to set the stage on fire.

 

Carey was so serious about his dancing gig that he even thought of taking a hiatus from "Price Is Right" to perform on the dancing reality show, he once told TODAY.

