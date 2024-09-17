ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

Pawn Shops Look for These Top 11 Items, Sellers Make Fast Cash

What are some things you didn't know you could pawn? You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
PUBLISHED 38 MINUTES AGO
Source: Unsplash/Acton Crawford
Source: Unsplash/Acton Crawford

Check out this selection of the top things you didn't know you could pawn.

intro
Source: Pawn Stars

Have you ever sat back and watched an episode of Pawn Stars and thought, "I bet I could get good money for my old stuff?" While you may not have the exciting finds that command hundreds or thousands of dollars at pawn shops, you may have things lying around that are worth something. Check out this selection of the top things you didn't know you could pawn.

 

Whether you're looking to sell or need a loan, a pawn store could be fore you.

A pawn shop
Source: Unsplash/Acton Crawford

Whether you're planning on selling your vintage or other items outright or you need a temporary loan, a pawn shop may be the answer. It isn't the most efficient way to secure a loan, but it's an option. You can leave the item with the pawn broker in exchange for a loan amount, and if you repay it in time, you get the item back. (If you don't repay it, the shop keeps your item.)

Is it better to sell at a pawn shop or online?

istock
Source: iStock

You can check at local pawn shops to see what they would give you for your items and try using those values in your online listings on Craigslist. A pawn shop may not pay you as much for your stuff, but they take the hassle and time out of the equation.

1. Obviously, rare stamps can be a valuable item to pawn.

Ben Franklin stamp listed on eBay for $4,500.
Source: eBay
 

If you possess some of the rarest stamps, you could get a good amount of money at a pawn shop or by selling to a collector. For example, a Ben Franklin 1-cent stamp is listed for thousands of dollars on eBay (up to $36,000).

2. Jewelry and watches can be worth a lot of money at pawn shops.

A vintage pocket watch
Source: Unsplash

Although it may not come as a surprise, remember that jewelry and watches can be among the most valuable items to sell or pawn. A number of factors influence the resale value, such as the gemstones included, age of jewelry, rarity of the items, and whether they were owned by someone noteworthy.

3. Precious metals can fetch a nice pawn or resale price.

osman rana psyropqbs unsplash
Source: Unsplash/Osman Rana

Scrap metals are often valuable at pawn shops.

You may have precious metals, whether they were once part of jewelry or not. Gold, silver, and platinum are some of the top-value precious metals.

4. Gaming consoles and equipment are good items to sell for cash.

Gaming controllers
Source: M&S Variety & Pawn Shop Facebook

If you have an old gaming console, controllers, or related equipment, pawn shops and gaming stores may give you good money for them. The better the condition they are in, the better, especially if they're still usable. (However, some vintage or retro gaming items could be extra valuable just for the nostalgia.)

 

5. You can pawn firearms that are registered to you.

istock
Source: iStock

Many pawn shops are looking for firearms to buy from you, so if you have firearms legally registered to you, you can pawn or sell them.

6. You can pawn electronics or resell them.

istock
Source: iStock

Pawn shops often buy electronics, especially if they're in great condition and of top brands. Maybe you have some old TVs, laptops, e-readers, and other electronics lying around that you don't need. Try the pawn shop or list them on Facebook Marketplace to make some cash.

7. Games may be a fun item to pawn or sell.

games
Source: M&S Variety and Pawn Shop FB

Games for sale at a pawn shop.

While these might not be the top-dollar sellers, board games may be of interest at pawn shops. The price you can get depends on if there's a demand in your area for those games, and vintage items can usually get more money.

8. Vintage items may be worth a lot of money.

ramon salinero qyxydbdqa unsplash
Source: Unsplash/Ramon

These vintage cameras including Polaroids could be worth a lot of money.

 

It isn't a secret that many collectibles are worth more money if they're considered vintage or retro. You might be surprised at what you have in your home or garage that's vintage and valuable — look up values of your vintage tools, technology, books, and more. Even Disney movies on VHS could be worth a lot!

9. Workout equipment can be a great item to resell or pawn.

istock
Source: iStock

We've all been there — paid a bunch for new exercise equipment and then let it sit untouched for months or years. You might get the most resale value by selling locally or on Craigslist.

10. Don't forget about antiques.

samuel ramos kjtboyptho unsplash
Source: Unsplash/Samuel Ramos

Any antique items you have could be worth a lot of money. As Antiques Roadshow and Pawn Stars have shown us, it can be surprising what qualifies as an antique and how much it might be worth.

11. Memorabilia of important events are valuable.

istock
Source: iStock

If you have memorabilia like newspapers from a major event in history or concert posters, you could sell or pawn these for cash. Country Living reports that framed concert posters may be worth $100 to $1,000 depending on the artist and condition of the poster.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Pawn Shops Look for These Top 11 Items, Sellers Make Fast Cash
MONEY 101
Pawn Shops Look for These Top 11 Items, Sellers Make Fast Cash
What are some things you didn't know you could pawn? You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
38 minutes ago
Walmart customer finds $100 while shopping with special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
WALMART
Walmart customer finds $100 while shopping with special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
2 days ago
Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies
MONEY 101
Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies
If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands — especially certain movies.
4 days ago
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
MONEY 101
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
Psychologist, Andrew T. Jebb, and his team analyzed the data provided by the Gallup World Poll from 164 countries, to arrive at this conclusion. 
5 days ago
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
MONEY 101
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
The man who sold the collector's item to pay the bills was left in tears after getting it back.
5 days ago
UPS trucks have stopped turning left for a fascinating reason and it could benefit you as well
MONEY 101
UPS trucks have stopped turning left for a fascinating reason and it could benefit you as well
The strategy has allowed the company to save millions of gallons of fuel, and time.
7 days ago
Pennsylvania man became the richest person in world for 2 minutes after PayPal credited him $92 quadrillion
MONEY 101
Pennsylvania man became the richest person in world for 2 minutes after PayPal credited him $92 quadrillion
When he checked his PayPal account, there was $92,233,720,368,547,800 in it.
7 days ago
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
MONEY 101
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
The retired security guard heard an announcement on television that a particular lottery ticket hadn’t found its prize winner yet.
Sep 6, 2024
Guy shares a magnificent tax-saving hack for mega SUV and truck owners. Not everyone agrees with it
MONEY 101
Guy shares a magnificent tax-saving hack for mega SUV and truck owners. Not everyone agrees with it
In one such hack, social media influencers are explaining to the public how they can exploit Section 179 to get maximum tax savings.
Sep 2, 2024
Woman had 5 failed businesses before she started her grocery chain. Now, she brings in $8 million a year
MONEY 101
Woman had 5 failed businesses before she started her grocery chain. Now, she brings in $8 million a year
Pang Gek Tang, founder of Surrey Hills Grocer, tried her hands at 5 businesses before finding success.
Aug 26, 2024
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
MONEY 101
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
As the boos got louder and things seemed out of control, Pat Sajak hit back with witty response
Aug 24, 2024
Chef's incredible 6-1 method saves you big money on groceries and makes shopping a lot easier
MONEY 101
Chef's incredible 6-1 method saves you big money on groceries and makes shopping a lot easier
The 6-1 method suggests buying six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one treat for yourself.
Aug 20, 2024
‘World's luckiest man’ was dead for 14 minutes, then he came back and won the lottery twice
MONEY 101
‘World's luckiest man’ was dead for 14 minutes, then he came back and won the lottery twice
Bill Morgan, a trucker from Australia, achieved the miraculous feat back in 1999.
Aug 18, 2024
Radio host asks prize winner what he would do with $130,000. His tragic answer left her in tears
MONEY 101
Radio host asks prize winner what he would do with $130,000. His tragic answer left her in tears
The retired man shared that he had never ever won anything apart from the "love of a lovely lady".
Aug 8, 2024
Woman wins $1 million lottery after making the 'best mistake' of her life
MONEY 101
Woman wins $1 million lottery after making the 'best mistake' of her life
She went to a CVS store in Blacksburg to purchase a Mega Millions ticket for the upcoming big jackpot of $893 million on March 18, 2024.
Aug 6, 2024
Widow who unexpectedly got $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
MONEY 101
Widow who unexpectedly got $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
Ruth L Gottesman unexpectedly got $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock upon her husband's passing.
Aug 2, 2024
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
MONEY 101
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
Shaq says the strategy isn't about making money but it did pay off monetary dividends as well.
Jul 29, 2024
Teacher sparks debate over method to teach kids finance, including 'desk rent' charges
MONEY 101
Teacher sparks debate over method to teach kids finance, including 'desk rent' charges
Students earn one brain buck per day for showing up and extra by contributing to discussions, being responsible, and so on.
Jul 22, 2024
It’s gorgeous! Soon-to-be bride stuns with her $7 wedding dress
MONEY 101
It’s gorgeous! Soon-to-be bride stuns with her $7 wedding dress
While it is one of the special days, putting all your savings into one dress is definitely not wise
Jul 13, 2024
Spending more to save more? How 'spaving' can hurt more than you think
MONEY 101
Spending more to save more? How 'spaving' can hurt more than you think
The term that refers to the practice of spending more to saving more is starting to lose its charm.
Jul 12, 2024