Name Pamela Anderson Net Worth $25 Million Salary $2 Million + Gender Female DOB July 1, 1967 Age 56 Years Nationality American - Canadian Profession Actress, model

What is the net worth of Pamela Anderson?

Pamela Anderson, a Canadian-American actress, glamour model, producer, author, and animal rights activist, holds a net worth of $25 million as per CA Knowledge. She initially gained global recognition as a Playboy model but achieved significant fame through her role on the show "Baywatch."

Image Source: TORSTEN SILZ/DDP/AFP via Getty Images

Sources of income and salary

During the initial season of Baywatch, Pamela Anderson's compensation amounted to a mere $1,500 per episode. Considering the 22 episodes within that season, her total earnings reached $33,000. But as the show's popularity reached its peak, Anderson commanded a salary of $300,000 per episode, translating to approximately $6.6 million per season.

Financial hurdles

Despite her status as one of the most popular TV personalities globally for over a decade since the 1990s, Anderson's paycheck never matched her success. In 2009, Pamela appeared on California's list of the Top 500 Delinquent Taxpayers due to a $1.7 million lien filed for unpaid taxes. In 2012, she faced two tax liens for unpaid taxes, with the IRS claiming that she owed $260,000 and the state of California demanded $112,000.

Image Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Real estate dealings and car collection

In 2013, Anderson made an effort to stabilize her financial situation by selling her Malibu mansion for approximately $8 million but failed to find buyers. But she got lucky as the property eventually fetched her almost $12 million in 2021.

Anderson's assets also include an exquisite and expansive array of automobiles, including brands such as Mercedes, Porsche, and BMW.

As an author

Anderson has authored four books about her life and two novels. In 2004, she released "Star: A Novel," followed by "Star Struck: A Novel" in 2005. Additionally, she published a poetry collection titled "Patches of Life" in the same year.

Image Source: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Net worth through the years

Net Worth in 2023 $25 Million Net Worth in 2022 $23 Million Net Worth in 2021 $21 Million Net Worth in 2020 $19 Million Net Worth in 2019 $17 Million Net Worth in 2018 $15 Million

Social media

Instagram 2.8M Facebook 878K Twitter 1M

Personal Life

Pamela Denise Anderson was born on July 1, 1967, in Vancouver Island Canada. She met Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee Bass met on New Year's Eve 1994 and got married six weeks later. The couple's infamous sex tapes, acquired by a carpenter during the renovation of their mansion, were leaked triggering a major scandal, and they parted ways in 1998.

She then got married to Kid Rock and later to Rick Salomon and Jon Peters. Anderson has two children.

Image Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Playboy covers

In October 1989, Pamela Anderson graced the cover of Playboy magazine and was selected as the Playmate of the Month for February 1990. She's been on more Playboy covers than anyone else and has been connected with the magazine for over thirty years.

FAQ'S

What is the height of Pamela Anderson?

The height of Pamela Anderson is 1.71 M

What is the name of Pamela Anderson’s husband?

Pamela Anderson was married to Dan Hayhurst (m. 2020-2022).

