ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Concering new study reveals New York has the lowest homeownership rate in the US

A recently released study showed the figures that were tracked throughout 2024.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Representative image of New Yorkers. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)
Representative image of New Yorkers. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)

The affordability crisis is perhaps reflected the worst in the state of the housing market of the country. Within that, some areas of the country have done a lot worse than others in recent years. It turns out that New York is at the bottom of the list when it comes to homeownership. More and more people are opting to rent rather than buy property, thanks to rising prices. Things might get even worse in the future.

The Statue of Liberty | Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer
Representative image of New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer)

A recently released study revealed the homeownership rates across all 50 states of the country at the end of 2024. The Big Apple was at the bottom with only 51.3% of residents owning homes. That means that almost half of the population of the state did not have homes of their own. The study was conducted by Stage Properties Brokers LLC, which tracked quarterly homeownership trends across all 50 states throughout 2024, as per a report in The New York Post.

The ranking system was based on the number of people who owned a home in each state in the fourth quarter of the year. Tracking a whole year’s worth of data also gave the researchers insight into how things changed in the homeownership landscape across the country in that time period. The report further stated that the trend in New York’s case did not paint a pretty picture. 

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by xeni4ka)
Representative image of a property for rent. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by xeni4ka)

The trajectory, as per The Post, was flat to down. This clearly indicated a renter-heavy market, which has been the norm for New York for a number of years. However, just over 50% of residents owning homes is quite a shocking number. “The state continues to struggle with property prices that far outpace local income growth, especially in and around New York City,” Ghassan Saliba, CEO of Stage Properties Brokers LLC, said in a statement.

“Intense competition in densely populated markets, along with a severe shortage of housing, has made it increasingly difficult for would-be buyers to gain a presence in the housing market. As a result, many residents are remaining in the rental sector for longer, not by choice, but because the financial barriers to ownership are simply too high.”

Representative image of Protestors during a demonstration demanding affordable housing | Gety Images | Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE
Representative image of Protestors during a demonstration demanding affordable housing. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE)

Other states that have not done well include Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. Massachusetts saw a massive drop in 2024, and there was a lot of volatility when it came to New Jersey’s housing market. Even North Carolina did not do well with 65.7% homeownership. However, the southern states have done quite well in this regard. Michigan and Mississippi tied for second place and ownership rates comfortably above 75%.

More on Market Realist:

Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?

Housing expert warns Americans about a price correction that is 'worse than 2008' crisis

Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Concering new study reveals New York has the lowest homeownership rate in the US
ECONOMY & WORK
Concering new study reveals New York has the lowest homeownership rate in the US
A recently released study showed the figures that were tracked throughout 2024.
10 hours ago
Trump's bid to control US Fed might lead to 'fiscal dominance' — and that's not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's bid to control US Fed might lead to 'fiscal dominance' — and that's not good news
“We have a fiscal problem,” Romer said. “If we don’t solve it, that will create problems for everybody, including the Fed.”
10 hours ago
Trump admin names 7 more countries whose citizens must pay upto $15,000 bonds for US visa
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin names 7 more countries whose citizens must pay upto $15,000 bonds for US visa
The move comes as part of Trump's tactics to make immigration into America more costly and difficult.
13 hours ago
Trump admin cuts down the number of vaccines recommended for kids — should parents be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin cuts down the number of vaccines recommended for kids — should parents be worried?
Under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration has significantly slashed vaccinations against diseases.
15 hours ago
This airline passenger thought a $85 seat upgrade was worth it — then things went wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
This airline passenger thought a $85 seat upgrade was worth it — then things went wrong
The image showcased an upgraded airline seat with plenty of legroom, but no in-flight entertainment screen and a reverse orientation.
15 hours ago
Here are 5 overlooked yet high-demand jobs that pay over $120,000 in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Here are 5 overlooked yet high-demand jobs that pay over $120,000 in 2026
Despite the understated nature of some jobs across various industries, they are always in high demand.
16 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant playing to fund her dream honeymoon wins $45,000 and a luxury cruise
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant playing to fund her dream honeymoon wins $45,000 and a luxury cruise
"Alison didn't get the letter combo right, but she still managed to do a backflip! $45K and cruise!" a fan reacted.
22 hours ago
Costco shopper buys an item eligible for a $40 rebate — then he faced an unexpected problem
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys an item eligible for a $40 rebate — then he faced an unexpected problem
Things turned out for the better for the shopper in the end, but the miscommunication was incredible.
1 day ago
Joe Biden’s whopping pension amount revealed — the most any US president has ever received
ECONOMY & WORK
Joe Biden’s whopping pension amount revealed — the most any US president has ever received
The Democrat has worked as a Senator, Vice President, and President, allowing him to earn big.
1 day ago
New Yorkers aren’t too pleased after hearing about latest subway fare hike: 'I still see rats'
ECONOMY & WORK
New Yorkers aren’t too pleased after hearing about latest subway fare hike: 'I still see rats'
The subway system is used by thousands but it is not in the best shape to be that expensive.
1 day ago
Trump's aide predicts another city will replace NYC as financial capital under Mamdani
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's aide predicts another city will replace NYC as financial capital under Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani only recently took the oath as a New York mayor and has already been underestimated.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset after three straight bonus round losses in the new year
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset after three straight bonus round losses in the new year
"Happy New Year" is the theme for this week, but for bonus rounds, it should be Unhappy New Year," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
2026 could bring higher health insurance costs for millions of Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
2026 could bring higher health insurance costs for millions of Americans
The Affordable Care Act subsidies came to an end which will raise healthcare premiums.
4 days ago
Over 100 companies including Amazon and FedEx might lay off thousands of workers soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 100 companies including Amazon and FedEx might lay off thousands of workers soon
According to WARN Tracker, big names like are set to lay off more workers.
4 days ago
Democrat Senator explains how Trump holds the key to solving America's healthcare problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Democrat Senator explains how Trump holds the key to solving America's healthcare problem
As the ACA subsidies came to an end in 2025, healthcare premium prices are set to go up.
4 days ago
Pharma companies defy Trump's pressure with latest move — and it will impact most Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Pharma companies defy Trump's pressure with latest move — and it will impact most Americans
The prices of 350 drugs will be increased by some notable companies like Pfizer and Sanofi.
4 days ago
Wells Fargo urges Americans to stock up on these items ASAP as tariffs could make them pricier
ECONOMY & WORK
Wells Fargo urges Americans to stock up on these items ASAP as tariffs could make them pricier
The tariffs will hit consumers a lot worse in 2026 than the impact they had in 2025.
4 days ago
Millions of Americans will struggle with K-shaped economy in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans will struggle with K-shaped economy in 2026 — should you be worried?
The divergence in the recovery of income levels of the poor and the rich is likely to keep growing.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to guess the last word in a puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to guess the last word in a puzzle
Maureen couldn't make it because of her choice of words, despite performing well earlier.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ruins New Year's Eve for fans by fumbling easy puzzle worth $50,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ruins New Year's Eve for fans by fumbling easy puzzle worth $50,000
"Bruh, this guy solved all the most random puzzles on the other rounds no one would ever think of, but failed to do the easy bonus round," a fan reacted.
5 days ago