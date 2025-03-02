ECONOMY & WORK
Mom's wild answer on 'Family Feud' leaves her two sons feeling embarassed: "Who's mama this?"

Even the host Steve Harvey was stunned after hearing what she had to say.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the contestants on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestants on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Some questions on “Family Feud” tend to bring out the raunchy side of contestants, leaving host Steve Harvey scandalised. Considering that, it's not hard to imagine how embarrassing and awkward it must be for the family members of contestants to see them come up with such answers.

Such a situation was witnessed on the show when a contestant named Terry was asked a survey question, "Name something about a male rockstar that so many women are attracted to." Terry’s competitor pressed the buzzer first, but his answer was not on the board. Now that it was her turn to answer, she said, “The package,” and the host’s expression told the whole story.

Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey then turned to the family’s table to ask, “Who’s mama this?” and one of her sons, Michael, raised his hand and turned away. The embarrassment was evident on his face. Thankfully, Terry’s answer was on the board, and she decided to play. The host then went to her other son, Johnny, and said, “Her two sons are here. Oh, ma.”

The game was quite intense, but in the end, Terry’s family emerged victorious. Fans, however, were fixated on her answer, and they mentioned this in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “Poor Johnny and Michael. XD,” one user named @snapclub8751 commented. “Steve: Ha ha ha! Her two sons are here. "Oh, Ma." Johnny: Mom, please. LOL,” another user named @christopherpham8605 joked.

 

People do not always expect their parents or grandparents to say anything controversial. So when they do that on national television, it can come as a bit of a shock. However, the same is applicable for some younger members of the family as well. One “Family Feud” contestant had recently graduated high school and was all set to become a religious education teacher. Her name was Megan, and the question she had to answer was, “If someone's in a bathroom for more than 5 minutes, name something they might be doing.”

“I’m about to say one right now,” Megan said at one point during the conversation with Harvey. “A sin that you can commit between Sunday and Monday…playing with yourself.” It took some time for the host to register what she had just said. However, when he did, the reaction was absolutely priceless. “That’s your answer…we’re going to hell,” he joked. “You can come to Sunday School, we’re going to be discussing it on Monday, what are you talking about? You’re taking the joke too far.”

 

Harvey even spotted Megan’s mother in the studio audience and said, “That’s your daughter.” The answer was not on the board, but the contestant had one of the most hilarious and memorable moments in the history of the popular game show.

Even the host Steve Harvey was stunned after hearing what she had to say.
1 hour ago
