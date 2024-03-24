Consumers Elated as McDonald's Introduces Affordable Meals for Families Amidst Rising Food Prices

Increasing costs of living are significantly altering household budgets, and indulgences such as eating out could be cut down as well, which is why some brands are trying to help consumers out. At a time when food prices are on the rise, fast-food giant McDonald's has quietly introduced an innovative solution called "dinner box," a meal deal that can feed a family of four for just $12.

TikTok | @xolovelei

Also Read: Here's why Unilever's Ice Cream Spinoff Will Leave a Bitter Aftertaste for 7,500 Employees

While the dinner box isn't a new offering at McDonald's, it's gaining popularity thanks to viral TikTok videos showcasing its value. TikTok creator @xolovelei's video, featuring an unboxing of the meal deal, has amassed nearly 12 million views, sparking curiosity and excitement among viewers. @Holaa_Mamie shared her humorous experience of hearing about the McDonald's dinner box and immediately calling the restaurant, only to find out the manager was unaware of the deal, eliciting laughter from fellow TikTok users. Meanwhile, @Crystal K from Ohio expressed confusion over the reported $12 price tag, stating that the dinner box costs $22 in her area. Similarly, @Katie Austin tried searching for the dinner box on the McDonald's app but found no results, adding to the mystery surrounding its availability.

@xolovelei

The dinner box includes two cheeseburgers, two Big Macs, four small fries, and a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, along with preferred sauces. Customers are delighted by the substantial offering, with many expressing disbelief at its affordability compared to individual menu prices.

TikTok | @xolovelei

Also Read: Here's How Investing $1,000 and 3 Hours a Day Can Lead to a Successful Side Hustle

For example, a mobile order of the same items at a New Jersey McDonald's location totaled over $35—more than triple the cost of the dinner box. TikTok users were quick to share their own experiences, with some commenting on the stark contrast between the dinner box's value and typical McDonald's prices. @Ricardo Garcia suggested that the dinner box might only be available at select McDonald's locations, prompting @xolovelei to express regret over not mentioning this detail in her original post. Meanwhile, @Lisa Mickens and @Vanessa discussed other meal deals available in their respective states, such as Texas Road House's family meal and the NFL bundle in Texas, sparking interest among viewers.

TikTok | @xolovelei

Also Read: Want to Avoid Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck? Here are Simple Steps to Follow

But while some customers reported finding the deal at their local McDonald's, others noted its absence or higher prices. Prospective buyers are advised to check with their nearest McDonald's restaurant for availability and pricing before making a trip.

Despite the buzz surrounding the dinner box, McDonald's faces challenges in attracting lower-income customers amid inflation and rising costs. Social media has been abuzz with complaints about prices being increased for staple menu items, such as Big Mac combos and Egg McMuffins.

During an earnings call last month, the chain announced plans to ease price hikes as inflation stabilizes. Additionally, McDonald's aims to lure price-conscious consumers back with meal bundles priced under $4, now available at 90% of its U.S. locations. @Mackenna shared her disappointment after checking the McDonald's app and finding no mention of the dinner box, echoing the frustration felt by others who couldn't access the deal in their area. Similarly, @sweettea lamented the high prices in Arizona, where $12 wouldn't cover a Big Mac meal, while @Es expressed disappointment over the absence of the deal in California, prompting @xolovelei to inquire further about the situation in the state. Lastly, @Ragedee_ang humorously remarked that $12 wouldn't even cover a Big Mac meal in Canada.

For more such content do follow on TikTok @xolovelei

More from MARKETREALIST

Meet the Teacher Using Social Media to Spread Financial Literacy Among Children

Delivery Driver Records Himself Eating a Customer's Order Due to Low Tip Amount; Internet Reacts