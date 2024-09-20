Lottery winner cleverly hides $30 million jackpot from his wife and child so they don't become lazy

The man dressed in a cartoon costume during the cheque presentation ceremony to protect his identity.

Winning a lottery seems like walking into a brand new life. While many use the newfound wealth to set up a business and achieve greater things, going bankrupt after winning a lottery is also not unheard of. This is why you may be able to understand why this man decided to keep his lottery win a secret and not tell even his wife.

A man won a $30 Million lottery jackpot, when he went to get the money he wore a yellow costume to keep his identity secret. When asked why, he said that he wanted to keep his prize a secret from his wife and child… saying he was worried that the money might make them lazy‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/9ZLjUzIlgP — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 2, 2022

The southern China resident decided to keep his 219 million yuan ($29.9 million) lottery jackpot a secret from his wife and child saying that he is worried that the winnings might make their family lazy and that they may refuse to work. "I didn’t tell my wife and child for fear that they would be too complacent and would not work or work hard in the future," the man told the Nanning Evening News.

After learning that he had won, he took a train to Nanning and went to the Guangxi Welfare Lottery Distribution Centre. "I slept in the hotel during those two days. I did not go outside that weekend because I did not want to lose my tickets," he said at the time, via South China Morning Post.

After claiming the price, the man reportedly donated 5 million yuan to charity and said he hadn’t decided what to do with the rest, around 171.6 million yuan, or around $29 million. The man had bought the ticket from a shop in Litang, a town of some 120,000 people just east of the regional capital of Nanning. Just a day after his win, he drove to the bigger city to present the ticket at the lottery headquarters.

The reports further mentioned how he dressed in a cartoon costume during the cheque presentation ceremony, which was just a creative way to protect his identity. "I have not told my wife or kid. I am concerned that they might feel superior to other people and will not work or study hard in the future," he said.

According to the South China Morning Post, he has been buying lottery tickets for over a decade. "I regard buying the lottery as a hobby, and my family does not care. Plus, I do not spend much money on it, and the lottery provides a ray of hope for me," he said, Via SCMP.

Despite keeping the big win from his wife, he is considering a joint asset between the married couple, as per Jiupai news, via SCMP. A lawyer from Hena Zejin Law Firm said that the lottery winner may be violating the Chinese Marriage Law by "infringing on his wife’s right to know."

China's central government runs lotteries to raise money for welfare as well as sports. Players in Guangxi typically pick six numbers on red balls and one blue ball. As per reports, this time the winning numbers were one he’d been playing years: 2, 15, 19, 26, 27, 29, and 2.