Name Bashar al-Assad Net Worth $1.5 Billion Sources of Income Family wealth, government revenue Date of Birth September 11, 1965 Age 58 years Gender Male Nationality Syrian Profession Politician, physician

Notorious for alleged war crimes during his ongoing term as the President of Syria, Bashar al-Assad has held on to power through a bloody civil war, and amassed a net worth of $1.5 billion. He is currently serving as the Regional Secretary of the Ba'ath party, although his older brother, Bassel Al-Assad, was the heir apparent, before his death in a car accident. The al-Assad family owns a fortune worth $60-$120 billion, and due to absolute power, they control 60-70% of the Syrian territory.

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, (R) and Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi exchange documents | Getty Images | Photo by Borna News/Matin Ghasemi

Initially trained as an ophthalmologist in London, Assad's unexpected ascent to power came with the untimely death of his older brother. He quickly rose through the ranks of the Ba'ath Party and the military, and in 2000, following his father's death, he was nominated as the party's candidate for the presidency. A referendum was held, and he officially became President in July 2000.

His presidency, marked by authoritarian rule, has been controversial, especially in the context of the Syrian Civil War, which began in 2011. Most of the Arab League and the US leaders wanted him to resign due to his dictatorial rule, but he was re-elected in 2021.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) holds a reception in honor of the Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad | Getty Images | Photo by Jordan Pix

Before the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, the Assad family, particularly the extended Makhlouf family (cousins of Bashar al-Assad), had significant control over key sectors of the Syrian economy. Rami Makhlouf, in particular, was considered one of Syria's wealthiest individuals and had extensive business interests, including in telecommunications, finance, and real estate.

The war has created an economy where the Assad regime is benefiting financially from the conflict. Moreover, they have received financial and military support from countries like Russia and Iran, including loans, military aid, and economic assistance, contributing to the regime's financial stability.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games | Getty Images | Photo by Zhizhao Wu

Bashar's family is linked to $40 million in luxury property acquisitions in Russia, as revealed by an investigation by anti-corruption group Global Witness. The purchases, located in Moscow City, involve members of Assad's inner circle, including the wealthy Makhlouf family. Reportedly, the properties' loans may facilitate money laundering from Syria into Moscow and potentially other jurisdictions, circumventing Western sanctions. Moreover, Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, is implicated in the transactions.

(L-R) Syrian Arab Republic President Bashar al-Assad, his wife Asma al-Assad, and Queen Sofia of Spain | Getty Images | Photo by Fotonoticias

Instagram 269,000 Followers Twitter 224,200 Followers Facebook 251,000 Followers

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad officially welcomed Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran at the Syrian Presidential Palace | Getty Images | Photo by Borna News/Matin Ghasemi

Bashar was born on September 11, 1965, in Damascus, Syria. He studied at the Franco-Arab al-Hurriyah school and graduated from the medical school of Damascus University in 1988.

Bashar married Asma Akhras in 2000, right before becoming the president. Asma is a British-Syrian resident who was born and brought up in Acton, London. The couple has two sons, Hafez and Karim, and one daughter, Zein.

What part of Syria comes under Bashar al-Assad's control?

Bashar al-Assad controls 70% of the territory of Syria.

Who is the wife of Bashar al-Assad?

Asma al-Assad is the wife of Bashar al-Assad and the First Lady of Syria.

