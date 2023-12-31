Name Bob Rock Net Worth $100 Million Sources of Income Music production DOB 19th April 1954 Age 69 years Gender Male Nationality Canadian Profession Record producer, musician, sound engineer

The iconic music producer that gave the world Metallica, Aerosmith, and Motley Crue, among other bands, Robert Jens Rock, famously known as Bob Rock, is a Canadian musician with a net worth of $100 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. As part of his collaborations, Rock has also released albums with Rockhead, Strange Advance, Zappacosta, and Rock Hyde. He has also produced music for artists including Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi, Michael Bublé, Gavin Rossdale, Nelly Furtado, David Lee Roth, and Loverboy. Some of the famous albums produced by Rock include "The Blitz", "Sinner", "A Little Ain't Enough", "Get Lucky", "Blue Murder", "New Jersey", "Load", "Sonic Temple", "Dr. Feelgood", and "The Black Album".

Producer/musician Bob Rock speaks on stage at the Gibson Booth during the 2019 NAMM Show at Anaheim Convention Center on January 25, 2019 in Anaheim, California.|Getty Images|Photo by Daniel Knighton

Creating music and producing albums has been Rock's main revenue-generating activity ever since he met Paul Hyde. The two immediately bonded over a common dream of becoming the most celebrated rock stars in the country. Rock and Hyde driven by their passion for music, tried to get into the London music scene, and later Rock landed a job in Little Mountain Sound recording studio. Rock started his career and emerged as a guitarist with Hyde and William Alexander, before co-founding "The Payolas". Recently in 2021, Rock sold his producer rights to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, an IP investment firm in the UK. He has given several hits which have acquired top position at the Billboard's Hot 100 Charts and resulted in 16X platinum certification with thousands of copies selling every week. A major chunk of his income and net worth comes from his music production, album sales, and live performances. The musician has given several major hits that have made him win Grammys and even secured seventeen nominations for Juno Awards thanks to his phenomenal music production, and record engineering.

(L-R) Musicians Billy Duff, Jerry Cantrell, rock band Metallica, with Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, and producer Bob Rock pose at the 21st Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 18, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California.|Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter

Bob Rock married Angie, his longtime girlfriend, in 1988 and welcomed two children, a daughter Aja, and a son Robbie. When asked about their childhood experience Aja revealed that her parents parted ways when she was just three years old and saw a lot of rock stars around. Aja remembered her father's advice and said one of the best things her father said was to never marry a rock star.

Producer Bob Rock and Michael Bublé pose at the Star Ceremony On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame held on November 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California.|Getty Images|Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Juno Awards 2000: Best Producer for Tal Bachman's "She's So High" and "If You Sleep"

Juno Awards 2005: Jack Richardson Producer of the Year for Simple Plan's "Welcome to My Life" and Metallica's "Some Kind of Monster"

Juno Awards 2010: Jack Richardson Producer of the Year For Michael Bublé's "Haven't Met You Yet" and "Baby (You've Got What It Takes)"

Grammy Award 2014: Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "To Be Loved"

Grammy Award 2023: Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Bublé's album "Higher"

Welcomed to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

(L-R) Singer Jann Arden and producer Bob Rock Janet attend the red carpet arrival at the 2018 Juno Awards at Rogers Arena on March 25, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada.|Getty Images|Photo by Phillip Chin

Is Bob Rock married?

Bob Rock married his girlfriend Angie in 1988, but the two later parted ways.

What is Bob Rock known for?

He is famous as the producer of the iconic metal band Metallica.

What kind of music does Bob Rock play?

The genre that Bob Rock loves is rock, heavy metal, and punk rock.

