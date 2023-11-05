Name Flume Net Worth $10 Million Annual Income $1,000,000 Sources of Income Albums, live performances, tours, concerts DOB 5th November 1991 Age 31 years Gender Male Nationality Australian Profession Musician and record producer

Also Read: From 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' to Her Own Boutique: Phoebe Cates' Evolution and Net Worth

Harley Edward Streten, the Australian DJ, musician, and record producer, popularly known as Flume, has earned a net worth of $10 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. He released his debut album in 2012 named "Flume" which helped him gain a worldwide presence by catapulting him to the top of the ARIA Album Charts and bagging double-platinum Australian accreditation. Flume's forte lies in EDM (electronic dance music), record producing, and DJing, with his experimentation with strings, bass, and tones being the most unique feature of his work.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Flume performs on day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Flume performs on day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)

Being an eminent EDM DJ, Flume earns most of his income from live concerts, album sales, and festival performances. He takes home a whopping amount of $1,000,000 annually which ultimately adds to his impressive net worth. Flume developed a passion and keenness to learn music when he was 13 and performed in a school band. Some of the artists with whom he has performed include Tove Lo, Ariel Rechtshaid, Kai, Vera Blue, Alison Wonderland, and Little Dragon.

Also Read: Ghislaine Maxwell Went From Socialite to Convicted Sex Trafficker; Here's Her Net Worth

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Australian singer Vera Blue performs live on stage in support of Flume during a concert at the Tempodrom on October 29, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Flume's earnings

Also Read: Selena Quintanilla-Perez's Legendary Music Career Was Cut Short by a Gunshot; Here's Her Net Worth

Flume's shows be it concerts or festival performances, are always sold out with ticket prices ranging from $100-$1000 per ticket. The artist is also open to be booked for several events and the average fee to book Flume for events is $500,000-$749,000. He started the journey to earn and celebrate music with his international tours in 2013. The 'Infinity Prism' became immeasurably popular followed by a 2019 concert in Malaysia.

Flume always tends to keep his personal life low-key but is known to be dating Paige Elkington. Flume has been seen with Kelly Oxford but shares a different chemistry with Paige.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Flume and Paige Elkington attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Instagram 1.1 Million Followers Twitter 463,300 Followers Facebook 1.3 Million Followers Youtube 1.74 Million Subscribers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flume (@flume)

ARIA Music Awards 2013 (Winner): Best Male Artist

Grammy Awards 2017 (Winner): Best Dance/Electronic Album for "Skin" Album

APRA Music Awards 2017 (Winner): Most Played Australian Work for "Never Be Like You"

Australian Performing Rights Association 2023 (Winner): Song of the Year for "Say Nothing"

Grammy Awards 2017 (Nominee): Best Dance Recording for "Never Be Like You"

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 (Nominee): Dance Artist of the Year

Grammy Awards 2020 (Nominee): Best Dance/Electronic Album for "Hi, This is Flume (Mixtape)"

Grammy Awards 2021 (Nominee): Best Dance Recording for "The Difference"

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Flume, winner of Best Dance/Electronic Album for 'Skin,' poses in the press room during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Which are some of Flume's most popular songs?

"Never Be Like You", "Holdin On", "Say It", "Sleepless", "Smoke & Retribution", "Insane".

What is Flume famous for?

Flume is famous for his EDM, and DJing.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'Kenan & Kel' to Longest Serving Cast Member on 'SNL': Kenan Thompson's Journey and Net Worth

Terry Gou Founded Foxconn Which Assembles Most of the World's iPhones; Here's His Net Worth