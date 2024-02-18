Know all About the $116 Million Mango Markets Fraud and the Man Who Pulled it Off

Investment is not just about putting money into the most lucrative asset, but it also requires people to keep an eye out for potential scams in an ecosystem where a lot of money changes hands. One such fraudulent scheme resulted in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) apprehending Avraham Eisenberg for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme involving the manipulation of values and embezzlement of assets totaling $116 million from the Mango Markets Platform.

The crypto scam, which surfaced in October 2022, has left Eisenberg facing multiple trials, and his legal team has advocated for moving the trial to the Southern District of New York. In a court filing dated November 3, 2023, District Court Judge Arun Subramanian announced that the next trial in the Mango Markets fraud case is scheduled to recommence on April 8, 2024. This decision aims to ensure a fair trial for both the defense and the victim, considering the legal complexities involved in the case.

Eisenberg, a 27-year-old from the United States, masterminded the scheme while situated in Puerto Rico. His modus operandi involved inflating the values of perpetual futures and maintaining control over them through separate accounts. Using one account, he executed large-scale sales of perpetual futures, only to repurchase the same assets using a different account.

According to the allegations, Eisenberg further manipulated the market by engaging in substantial purchases of thinly traded MNGO securities, consequently driving up the value of MNGO tokens. Subsequently, he proceeded to acquire and liquidate various assets totaling $116 million, effectively depleting the majority of available assets on the Mango Markets platform.

But in his defense, Eisenberg argues that his conduct constituted a "highly profitable trading strategy" within the bounds of legality.

Although he claims that his actions were lawful and transparent, Eisenberg admitted to paying $67 million to Mango Markets as part of a bounty deal. In response, the company has filed a lawsuit against him, seeking restitution of $47 million plus additional interest to cover the damages incurred.

Founded in 1984 by Dafydd Durairaj, Mango Markets is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform built on the Solana Blockchain and operated by DAO. With a current market cap of $20.59 million, the platform stands out as a highly sought-after asset in the market. It serves as a comprehensive solution for traders, offering access to spot markets, perpetual futures, and cross-margin trading with up to 5x leverage.

Perpetual futures, also known simply as perpetuals, are derivative contracts that lack an expiration date or maturity period. These contracts enable traders to speculate on the future price movements of various assets listed on the platform. They have gained significant traction within the cryptocurrency realm, expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to encompass commodities and indices.

By the end of 2022, the trading volume of perpetual futures reached approximately $100 billion, highlighting the widespread adoption and speculative nature of these contracts.

In the case of Eisenberg, the wire fraud charges brought against him are particularly grave, carrying the weighty possibility of sentences of up to 20 years in prison. This not only showcases the severity of the allegations but also the significant consequences he may encounter should he be found guilty.

