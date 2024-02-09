Couple Furious After Being Charged $750 For 2 Smoothies and a Bowl Of Lobster Pasta in 'Sunbed Scam'

Oscar Maldonado and his boyfriend were expecting a relaxing holiday in the Greek paradise of Mykonos. However, their dreams quickly turned into a nightmare when a seemingly romantic dinner at DK Oyster, a restaurant notorious for overbilling its clients, left them with a staggering £603 ($760) charge for just two drinks and a bowl of pasta.

Pexels | Photo by Engin Akyurt

The couple claimed they were lured into the hotel with the promise of a free sunbed on the beach, provided they purchased a drink. Thinking it was a cost-effective deal compared to other resorts, they decided on two non-alcoholic smoothies along with a plate of lobster pasta.

The restaurant, known for its charming waitstaff and appealing ambiance, has faced numerous complaints from customers who felt blindsided by exorbitant bills. Like many others, Oscar and his boyfriend were caught off guard by the pricing strategy employed by the establishment.

"They brought us the biggest lobster, it was a pasta but with the whole part of a lobster. It was a big bit," Oscar told Mirror. Upon finishing their meal, the couple was presented with a bill that far exceeded their expectations. The lobster pasta alone cost a whopping €400 ($430). The two smoothies, on the other hand, were priced at €65 ($70) each, and a €100 ($107) service charge was added, bringing the total to an astonishing £603 ($760).

The lobster pasta was priced by the gram, a detail not explicitly communicated by the staff. Surprised, Oscar stated, "I thought it may cost a lot, but I never thought that much. I felt tempted to call the police, but I didn't want to cause any trouble."

He decided to speak to the waiter. "I said, 'How do you calculate this?' He just went on a rant repeating 'service fee.' I just paid and left. I was pissed off for the rest of the day, and it almost ruined my holiday. I would never go there. I would never recommend it," he said. The lack of transparency regarding the pricing left the couple feeling cheated.

The only thing that you have to do is visit the #DKOyster by the #beach of Platys Yalos in #Mykonos! pic.twitter.com/GaLJVocdG1 — DKoyster-all day venue at the beach (@DKoyster) September 15, 2017

DK Oyster has been under scrutiny, with TripAdvisor issuing a "safety warning" on its page following a series of complaints. The warning advises potential patrons to conduct additional research due to recent events not reflected in reviews.

Furthermore, allegations have surfaced that locals are charged significantly less than tourists for the same items. One worker, known as Costas, reportedly purchased six oysters for £25 ($31), while tourists were charged £15 ($18) per oyster. This pricing disparity has only fueled the controversy surrounding the hotel.

Photo by fauxels | Pexels

Dimitrios Kalamaras, the owner of DK Oyster, has dismissed complaints about pricing, attributing them to individuals seeking attention. He asserted that responsible adults would inquire about drink prices before ordering. Despite the criticism, he maintains that his staff adheres to proper procedures and encourages patrons to carefully review the menu and prices.

