'Price is Right' player loses her mind after a TV icon showed up in an unexpected crossover

This special guest was a popular television personality that many never imagined would show up.

"The Price is Right" is one of the most popular shows on American television, so it isn't surprising that other TV stars make an appearance on the show alongside its popular face Drew Carey. George Gray is the voice that fans of the show are used to as they lay eyes on the prizes, but on one occasion audiences were surprised by someone new taking over from him. This special guest was none other than popular television personality Jeff Probst, the 66-year-old best known for his work in the TV show "Survivor."

Although “The Price is Right” is not as extreme as "Survivor," Probst wove in elements of his show to announce the prizes and it made for an exciting segment. “As you know, on Survivor, fire is a big thing. But here on The Price is Right, if you need fire, just have a beautiful model roll in a new fire pit,” he said.

The fire pit isn’t the only thing Probst announced during his time on the show. The popular TV personality also presented a vacation and a car. “We’re really known for sending our contestants to some of the toughest environments on earth. Don’t worry, Nikki, we’ve got something different in store for you. It’s a vacation to the Cook Islands,” he said. The contestant would get an all-expense paid trip to the destination for almost a week including a stay at a luxury resort.

Then it was time to announce the car and Probst said, “So, while I managed to outwit, outplay, and outlast every crew member on this set, I do need to get home. While this wouldn’t work for escaping an island in the South Pacific, it does work when you’re stuck here on an island in door 2, it’s a brand new car,” with utmost enthusiasm.

Fans of “Survivor” and “The Price is Right” probably loved this moment but not many people might be aware that Probst once helped a contestant win $1,000 on the show. The 63-year-old did not know that he was doing it since he wasn’t even on the show then. His name served as a lucky charm to a contestant named Nickolas who was spinning the big wheel. The contestant had spun the wheel for the first time and Carey had asked him if there was anyone he wanted to give a shout-out to as the wheel was spinning around. Nickolas named a lot of people, probably family and friends, but at the end, he clearly said, “Jeff Probst.” The wheel stopped on the dollar mark moments later and the contestant won $1,000.

That’s not all he won. It was then time for the second turn. If the wheel stopped at 5 or 15, he’d win $10,000. If it stopped at the dollar again, he’d win $25,000. Full of confidence, Nickolas spun the wheel again. This time, his luck seemed to run out but the wheel just stopped at the 5 mark, winning him an additional $10,000.