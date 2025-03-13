Drew Carey chokes up and hugs 'Price is Right' team member 'who taught him every single game'

The two had a very old and special bond and the emotions were too much for Carey to contain.

The environment on the sets of "The Price is Right" is always energetic and competitive, but emotions also run high, and over-the-top celebrations by contestants are a manifestation of that. Things also got sentimental in an earlier episode of “The Price is Right,” when one of the long-time members of the team said goodbye and parted ways. This person was like a mentor to Carey, and the host could not help but shed tears as he bid farewell.

This person’s name was Scott Robinson, and he was the one who played the role of contestant as Carey was learning the games in his early days as the host of the show. The two worked together for countless hours and developed a strong bond. The host was used to seeing Robinson on set, so his departure was a big deal. When it was time to say goodbye, the emotions were just too much to be contained.

Screenshot showing an emotional Scott Robinson on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

“When I first started the show and I was learning all the games, Scott was my contestant for every single game. He taught me every single game on The Price is Right, all 70-plus of them. He knows everything about 'The Price is Right' there is. I love this guy so much, and this is his last show. I love you so much,” he said while choking up. The two embraced each other immediately afterward, showcasing their love for each other.

Fans loved the moment and let their feelings be known in the comments section on YouTube. “Aw, that was sweet. I'm sure Drew saw him as a kind of mentor and valued him as friend. Props to Drew for being a real man and showing actual emotion,” one user commented. “Awww, that's so endearing. It's nice to see people not afraid to show they give a crap about someone else,” another added.

This is not the only emotional moment Carey has shared on the set of “The Price is Right.” On one occasion, he made a young fan’s dreams come true. That was pretty emotional to watch as well. The young man’s name was Carter and he was a big fan of the show. He showed a lot of composure to be on that stage in front of all those people. Carter even had a letter that he had written for the veteran host.

“How are you feeling? I went to CBS Studios with my mom, I watched people play games, we did everything I wanted…I watched them play The Price is Right…this is a letter of the future. We did so much stuff together, I wish I could watch the Showcase Showdown and spin the wheel. It was so cool. I hope you write me back soon. Your friend, Carter,” Carey said as he read the letter out loud.

He then proceeded to hug Carter, which drew a loud reaction from the studio audience. “God bless Drew Carey,” one user commented. Moments like these have made “The Price is Right” one of the most loved shows in the country today.