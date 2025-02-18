A child showed up on 'Price is Right' with a note — what Drew Carey did turned it into a special moment

The host won a lot of hearts with this gesture which will go down as one of the show's best moments.

Getting on “The Price is Right” and interacting with host Drew Carey is a dream come true for many who grew up watching the show. But young Carter made it to the stage as a child experienced in an earlier taping of the show. It seemed the games had ended as the crew was on the stage presumably packing up but the cameras were still rolling.

Carey’s microphone was still on and the audience were still in their seats when Carter made his way up the stage. He said that he was in second grade and eight years old. The young man showed composure beyond his years as he stood there calmly in front of all those people and all those cameras, even though such an environment can make adults nervous, let alone kids.

Screenshot showing Carter and Drew Carey in front of the studio audience. (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

It turned out that Carter had written a letter to the host of the show. “How are you feeling? I went to CBS Studios with my mom, I watched people play games, we did everything I wanted…I watched them play The Price is Right…this is a letter of the future. We did so much stuff together, I wish I could watch the Showcase Showdown and spin the wheel. It was so cool. I hope you write me back soon. Your friend, Carter,” Carey said as he read the letter out aloud.

The host then proceeded to hug the young man which melted the hearts of many people who made their feelings known on YouTube. “God bless Drew Carey,” one user named @randontrucks commented. “Also cool how the parents enjoyed doing it together with their kids as it'll be something that they'll think about for the rest of their lives,” quipped another user named @ackpaintdude1.

Carter is not the only kid who has appeared on “The Price is Right.” Once, a five-year-old wowed fans in the audience by winning herself and her mother a brand-new car. Yep, you read that right. It happened on a 2019 episode of the show and was during ‘Kids Week.’ The contestant was a woman named Kristin who brought her daughter Audrina on the show. They were playing the ‘Money Game’ for a chance to win a car.

In this game, the contestant has to correctly guess the price of the car which is five digits. The third digit of the automobile is revealed and the player can choose from multiple cards on the board which either have the correct first two and last two digits in the price of the car. However, there can be a maximum of four wrong answers.

Things were going well for Kristin who guessed the first two digits of the car correctly on her second attempt. However, the next two attempts did not reveal the last couple of digits and she was down to one try only. The contestant placed her faith in her daughter Audrina who chose the correct number and won her family a brand-new car.