ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Teacher with 60-hour work week quits her job. She now works at Costco and earns nearly 50% more

The former teacher shared that she was making $47,000 in her final year of teaching, with a master's degree and 8 years of experience
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A staff speaks to customers inside a Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. Costco is cracking down on membership card sharing at its stores. (Photo by Getty Images | Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)
A staff speaks to customers inside a Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. Costco is cracking down on membership card sharing at its stores. (Photo by Getty Images | Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

Maggie Perkins was a teacher for eight long years. But then she decided to quit her educational career to work at Costco and she surprisingly got a significant pay raise as well. Perkins shared on TikTok that she is happier now. The former teacher from Atlanta, who taught middle and high school history and language arts, said that she previously worked 60 hours a week and did a lot of unpaid overtime, in a contributing essay for CNBC Make It. 

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by JESHOOTS.COM
Representative image of a blackboard | Unsplash | Photo by JESHOOTS.COM

The former teacher shared that she was making $47,000 in her final year of teaching, with a master's degree and 8 years of experience. Perkins told Business Insider that one of the primary reasons she quit her teaching job was all the extra work she had to do outside of the classroom.

"I'd be added to a committee, or I'd be sent a student with behavioral problems, or I'd have to plan a field trip," she said.  At one point, she says, the extra stuff was taking up more time than the classroom and it came with a lot of administrative pressure. 

@itsmaggieperkins Replying to @user99460727904992 I left teaching because it was bad and getting worse. And no one was (or is) doing much of anything to tirn things around. It’s not what it used to be. It’s not what we signed up for. And it breaks our hearts to leave. #formerteacher #teacherquittok #teachersoftiktok #teacherburnout #teachersonbreak #teachercareerchange ♬ original sound - Maggie Perkins 🍉

 

So she felt like she couldn't catch a breath and saw no purpose in her job or life. Ultimately, she decided it was time to call it quits and seek something else in life. Perkins didn't start at Costco right off the bat. At first, she started at a warehouse in Athens, Georgia, where she made a little less than her teaching job. 

Her move to Costco happened when the company's marketing training team visited her warehouse location. “Seeing them work showed me that I could still be an educator, just in a different context," she wrote in the CNBC article.

@itsmaggieperkins Are used to be teacher and now I work at Costco‘s corporate office. I create content for training front end and membership employees. My current project involves making a series of training videos to educate about policy and employee behavior. I used my teacher skills to begin with the end in mind, and think about who my audience was, what I wanted them to learn, and how would we know they have learned it. I have worked with multiple departments, locations, and done a lot of teamwork in this endeavor. It’s been really enjoyable to have creative freedom, but also work within the scope of clearly expressed expectations. Teachers make excellent Content developers, instructional designers, and corporate trainers. ##teachercareerchange##costcotiktok##formerteacher##teachersoftiktok##instructionaldesigner##corporatetrainer ♬ Countryside - Andrew Joy

 

She then applied for a job in the marketing training team and started her role at Costco. Today, Perkins works as a marketing trainer and content developer creating internal material for employee training. The best part is that she is making 50% more, something that a teacher in her last school district would typically make with 15 years of experience.

@itsmaggieperkins School systems in United States operate with a deep scarcity mindset that affects the professionalism of teachers in the industry. It will always be hurtful and shocking to look back on the ways that schools treat teachers, and to know that nothing has changed. ##formerteacher##teachersoftiktok##corporatetrainer##teachercareerchange ♬ original sound - Maggie Perkins 🍉

 

Working at Costco, Perkins shares her journey with her over 150,000 followers on TikTok, has been a "fascinating and validating" experience. She got to build a community of people that included former and current teachers, she says. 

Perkins expressed that her priority at her new job was to make a “clear divide” between professional and personal life. She wanted to spend more time with her family and do things that were more important.

"My work is no longer my identity. I put energy into my job when I’m there, and I leave work at the office," she wrote. She says she is now able to be more present at home and do the things she loves. "I’ve never felt more fulfilled," she added in the essay. 

@itsmaggieperkins Do what is right for you. I came out on the other side and my only regret is that I didnt leave sooner. I knew in my gut pretty early on that education was going to ravage my wellbeing but i kept staying “for the kids”. #formerteacher #teacherquittok #teachersoftiktok ♬ original sound - Maggie Perkins 🍉

 

Perkins said that being in a job with a lot of passion and no institutional support is a "recipe for burnout." She says at Costco, she is clear about the stakes and timeline of a project she takes and is not afraid to ask for more resources when needed.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Teacher with 60-hour work week quits her job. She now works at Costco and earns nearly 50% more
COSTCO
Teacher with 60-hour work week quits her job. She now works at Costco and earns nearly 50% more
The former teacher shared that she was making $47,000 in her final year of teaching, with a master's degree and 8 years of experience
3 hours ago
Guy tries to encash a $386 billion check in the bank. Then, he told them about his lifelong dream
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy tries to encash a $386 billion check in the bank. Then, he told them about his lifelong dream
The bank refused to provide Waters with the funds, and when he was accused of fraud, he blamed everything on the seller of the check.
13 hours ago
Museum gives artist $84,000 to make art. He turned in blank canvases titled 'Take the Money and Run'
ECONOMY & WORK
Museum gives artist $84,000 to make art. He turned in blank canvases titled 'Take the Money and Run'
The artist initially refused to return the money claiming that his artwork was all about running away with it.
17 hours ago
EVPassport announces expanded partnership with Salesforce to enhance customer experience
ECONOMY & WORK
EVPassport announces expanded partnership with Salesforce to enhance customer experience
EVPassport, a leading global EV charging network, announced its expanded partnership with Salesforce by deploying Salesforce Service Cloud.
1 day ago
Wheel of Fortune contestant loses $8,000 even with correct answer — she just added one small word
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel of Fortune contestant loses $8,000 even with correct answer — she just added one small word
This wasn't the first time someone lost out on the prize due to a technicality on the gameshow.
1 day ago
Remote worker on 'vacation' mistakenly pays for hotel with corporate credit card, asks internet for help
ECONOMY & WORK
Remote worker on 'vacation' mistakenly pays for hotel with corporate credit card, asks internet for help
The woman took to TikTok to discuss the unfortunate mistake and revealed something she didn't tell her boss.
2 days ago
Bartender reveals how she was tipped $900 by a customer who had one unusual demand
ECONOMY & WORK
Bartender reveals how she was tipped $900 by a customer who had one unusual demand
As Scarlett recounted the event on TikTok, she unveiled the jaw-dropping twist that left her and countless viewers incredulous
2 days ago
North Carolina man wins huge $150,000 lottery prize — it all started with his $5 Halloween tradition
ECONOMY & WORK
North Carolina man wins huge $150,000 lottery prize — it all started with his $5 Halloween tradition
Pumpkins carved and put outside homes on Halloween are supposed to attract good spirits.
2 days ago
Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible.' It went as expected.
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible.' It went as expected.
While some found the results astonishing, some expected exactly what happened.
3 days ago
Elderly customer almost lost millions in a scam — until a bank employee asked her one simple question
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly customer almost lost millions in a scam — until a bank employee asked her one simple question
The teller had seen her father getting scammed in such a manner and grew suspicious.
3 days ago
Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater. Then, she got a surprise of her own
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater. Then, she got a surprise of her own
"Don't get me wrong, I'm human. Naturally, the thought crosses your mind..."
4 days ago
A 1996 magazine ad predicted the cost of living three decades down the line — it's eerily spot on
ECONOMY & WORK
A 1996 magazine ad predicted the cost of living three decades down the line — it's eerily spot on
The impact of inflation has made the ad more relevant than ever before for a lot of people.
4 days ago
Couple on vacation ends up with $143,000 T-Mobile bill. They realized what went wrong after coming home
ECONOMY & WORK
Couple on vacation ends up with $143,000 T-Mobile bill. They realized what went wrong after coming home
Remund immediately called T-Mobile to speak to a representative who told him that the bill was good and that was what he owed.
5 days ago
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years. Then, they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years. Then, they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
While the man was hoping that he had amassed a small fortune, the total calculated by the machine was rather surprising.
5 days ago
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield, don't touch it and call the authorities right away
ECONOMY & WORK
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield, don't touch it and call the authorities right away
There are multiple theories about cash randomly tucked under wipers, but they are all based on assumptions.
5 days ago
Guy paid 10,000 Bitcoins for two Papa John's pizzas in 2010. Now, it's worth a massive $670 million
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy paid 10,000 Bitcoins for two Papa John's pizzas in 2010. Now, it's worth a massive $670 million
"I want food delivered in return for bitcoins so I don't have to order or prepare it myself"
6 days ago
Nearly 2,000 people chose all zeroes as their lottery numbers. Now, they share a $7.8 million jackpot
ECONOMY & WORK
Nearly 2,000 people chose all zeroes as their lottery numbers. Now, they share a $7.8 million jackpot
A picture tweeted by the lottery officials showed how dozens of winners assembled at their building's entrance.
6 days ago
Art collector buys sketch for $1,300, only to discover it's a Michelangelo masterpiece worth millions
ECONOMY & WORK
Art collector buys sketch for $1,300, only to discover it's a Michelangelo masterpiece worth millions
The sketch was first believed to be that of the artist's teacher but soon experts spotted signs of his style in it.
6 days ago
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
Sajak who cut a round to make up time for his farewell speech, made things sweeter for the contestants
7 days ago
Tourist says he found the world's cheapest pint at this country — it's a fraction of what you’d pay in US
ECONOMY & WORK
Tourist says he found the world's cheapest pint at this country — it's a fraction of what you’d pay in US
The TikToker also revealed how a meal with a drink and stay as well as bikes on rent cost surprisingly low.
7 days ago