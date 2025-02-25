ECONOMY & WORK
Costco shopper issues serious warning for parents who buy baby diapers: "My daughter started to..."

The brand recently switched its supplier in a major move at the beginning of the year.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the creator talking about the diapers (Cover image source: TikTok/@xkrissymayx)

When it comes to products meant for children, quality standards need to be maintained at all costs, since kids are vulnerable to health issues including infections. Costco has become one of the top names in retail because of the deals it offers, but recent videos posted by customers on TikTok show that it may be compromising on quality to make products affordable. The warehouse retailer's signature brand Kirkland recently switched suppliers for its diapers and shoppers have taken to social media to complain about its impact. A mother and TikTok creator, Krissy May (@xkrissymayx) alleged that the diapers from the new supplier were causing skin issues for her baby.

Costco made the decision to switch manufacturers for its popular Kirkland Signature brand of diapers to improve the quality of the product, Bloomberg reported late last year. The change came into effect in January 2025, when First Quality, the maker of Cuties diapers, replaced Kimberly-Clark Corp, which is the maker of Huggies. In a viral video, May shared her experience with the new Costco diapers that hit the stores last month. 

Screenshots showing the creator talking about the diapers (Image source: TikTok/@xkrissymayx)

The creator first told her viewers that since January, Kirkland's diapers had changed and it may not be for the best. “My daughter started to complain about itchiness down there,” she further added. She explained that she looked into the issue to make sure that her daughter didn't have an infection and it eventually hit her that Kirkland was changing suppliers.

She found out that the change from Huggies to Cuties happened in January, which is when her daughter started to complain. To test her theory, May bought some Huggies diapers and realized that the issues were resolved immediately.  “Ever since she started wearing these again, she has not complained about itchiness,” Krissy May noted.

Screenshots showing the creator holding the two diapers (Image source: TikTok/@xkrissymayx)

Thus, she shared a heads-up in the end for all mothers whose kids are complaining of similar issues. Turns out, she indeed wasn't the only one who noticed the problem. "Omg, I just am now putting two and two together! My toddler has been getting a rash around her waist and had no idea where it was coming from!" @user755195413128 shared. 

Screenshot of a comment sharing the same complaint (Image source: TikTok/@sandycheeks1021)

Others complained that there were several other issues with the new line of diapers. "The new ones leave so much fabric/material behind on my daughter," @manicmegan7 complained, and May agreed.

Many thanked the creator for sharing the valuable information. "Thank goodness I saw this video because I was about to try the Kirkland diapers out! I’m sticking to Huggies for sure," @mama_haven3 mentioned. 

Speaking to What To Expect, director of business development at consultant Diaper Testing International, Natalia Richer explained that both First Quality and Kimberly-Clark products are equally capable of providing the right mix of absorbent materials. However, she expressed concerns with the shape of the First Quality diapers. Kirkland diapers made by Kimberly-Clark had a curved chassis design that shoppers perceive to be more ergonomic, Richer told Bloomberg. “It will be noticeable to the consumer if they change it,” she added. 

Richer recommended that shoppers should change brands if they feel the new diapers aren't working for their babies. She suggested that the three important things to consider would be the ability of the diapers to absorb quickly, how dry they feel when the baby is wearing them, and how much the diaper can hold.

For more updates and videos on the issue, follow Krissy May (@xkrissymayx) on TikTok.

