Here's How Much an Original Watercolor Harry Potter Artwork is Expected to Fetch at an Auction

The Harry Potter series has captured the imagination of generations of readers with its beloved characters and gripping storytelling, which also laid the foundation for a hit movie franchise. Apart from the books and movies, the Harry Potter merchandise is also sought after among fans.

Madita von Hülsen during the "Back to Hogwarts" - 25 Years Harry Potter fan event at Rathausmarkt on August 26, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Tristar Media

Thomas Taylor's creation of the 1997 first edition cover of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is making headlines as it is valued between $400,000 to $600,000 at the auction house. He curated this piece when he was just 23 years old and is remembered as one of the first people to have read the Harry Potter series. Sotheby’s, the auction house, shared that the estimated retail price for it is among the highest pre-sale estimates ever placed on an item related to Harry Potter.

It further said, "It is exciting to see the painting that marks the very start of my career, decades later and as bright as ever. It takes me back to the experience of reading Harry Potter for the first time — one of the first people in the world to do so — and the process of creating what is now an iconic image. As I write and illustrate my own stories today, I am proud to look back on such magical beginnings". The painting illustrates the main character of Harry Potter with his lightning-shaped scar on the forehead, in front of the Hogwarts Express. It shows the moment when he just found out he's a wizard on his way to Hogwarts, capturing the beginning of the tale.

Taylor used special watercolors and a black Karisma pencil that actually brought magic to life in the painting. Richard Austin from Sotheby’s said that the painting by Thomas Taylor, made in 1997 is instantly recognizable today, his work serves as the visual blueprint for the boy wizard who has since inspired millions worldwide. Praising the artist's work further, Austin emotionally expresses, "Taylor’s charming work has become a vital addition to what is now the most beloved children’s book series in history, perfectly capturing the enchanting and nostalgic universe of Harry Potter. This is not the first time that the painting has been sold at auction, but with inflation, its price has significantly increased since it last hit the market in 2001."

This painting has been sold at auctions before, but its price has gone way up over the years. In 2001, it was sold for a price that turned out to be significantly higher than what people thought the painting could fetch. But now, after the entire Harry Potter series along with spinoffs and a movie franchise has propelled its popularity further, the artwork is expected to generate a lot more. Recently, a first edition book of Harry Potter was sold for $421,000 at an auction in Dallas. This painting will be sold by Sotheby’s in New York along with other books and artworks. The Dallas auction witnessed one of the most expensive sales but it is assumed that watercolor painting will break all records in Sotheby's.