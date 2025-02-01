Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.

Retail chains such as Walmart and Costco have gained popularity among consumers largely because of the quality of products that people trust, apart from the deals being offered. While products like ultra-processed cheese are already known to be far from healthy, one TikToker claims that Walmart has taken things a step further. The creator named Tay (@.taytay2024) posted a video sounding an alarm against certain objects found in the "Great Value" cheese of Walmart.

Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Image source: Thomas on Unsplash)

In her now viral video which has racked up over a million views, Tay showed a big package of Great Value sliced cheese. She opened up the package telling the viewers that she recently bought the cheese and there was something all over the slices.

Screenshots showing the pack of cheese (Image source: TikTok/@.taytay2024)

She took out a few slices that were already falling apart and held them in front of the light to show what was wrong. It looked like the cheese had scratches or some tiny particles all over it. "Can you see like all those shavings, they are shiny," she said. She went on to explain that the cheese had a rough texture and the shavings looked like glass.

Screenshots showing the glass like shine of the cheese (Image source: TikTok/@.taytay2024)

She showed that it wasn't just one or two slices but the entire pack had the same problem. “I usually never have a problem with any cheese I get a Walmart but I usually get the bricks," she told the viewers. She shared that she was going to return the cheese to Walmart and ask for a refund.

But viewers in the comments weren't surprised at all. Many claimed that the processed cheese sold in big box stores wasn't even the real thing anymore. "A package fell out of my grocery bag and was left in my truck for 8 days before I noticed. 90-97° each day outside. It didn't melt or mold. Never buying again!" user @000brandi000 commented.

Screenshot of a comment complaining about processed cheese (Image source: TikTok/@lottiemorley1)

Some tried to offer a possible explanation for why the cheese looked that way. "It's cellulose. It's so the pieces don't stick together. It has no flavor, and it feels like fine sand. It's a normal part of cheese making," @jjwilbs44 explained.

Screenshot of a comment trying to explaing the reason (Image source: TikTok/@whodoneitchronicles)

"it froze then thawed I work in Walmart deli and the case sometimes freezes the cheese and then it thaws and that's what it looks like," @brittneysteel mentioned.

On the other hand, the majority of viewers suggested the creator should shun processed cheese entirely. "I cannot buy generic sliced cheese, I don’t care what store brand it does NOT melt!!! Kraft alllll the way!!" @indy_ashlee exclaimed.

This isn't the first time Walmart has come under fire for selling poor-quality cheese. Last year, another TikTokker, Birdie (@birdie.sahm), posted a similar video claiming that Walmart was selling soiled Kraft Cheese. In her video, the creator showed viewers a shelf full of "Kraft Colby Jack Cheese" blocks each of which appeared to be moldy. “Don’t worry I had an employee pull them from the shelf,” Birdie wrote in the text overlay of her clip.

The creator went on to caution all of her viewers against buying any food product from the retailer. “Let’s just say I didn’t buy ANYTHING that requires refrigeration. Do better Walmart," she said in the end.

For more updates and videos, follow Tay (@.taytay2024) on TikTok.