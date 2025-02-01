ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.

The creator posted a video sounding an alarm against certain objects found in the "Great Value" cheese of Walmart. 
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the processed cheese purchased from Walmart (Cover image source: TikTok/@.taytay2024)
Screenshots showing the processed cheese purchased from Walmart (Cover image source: TikTok/@.taytay2024)

Retail chains such as Walmart and Costco have gained popularity among consumers largely because of the quality of products that people trust, apart from the deals being offered. While products like ultra-processed cheese are already known to be far from healthy, one TikToker claims that Walmart has taken things a step further. The creator named Tay (@.taytay2024) posted a video sounding an alarm against certain objects found in the "Great Value" cheese of Walmart. 

Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash)
Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Image source: Thomas on Unsplash)

In her now viral video which has racked up over a million views, Tay showed a big package of Great Value sliced cheese. She opened up the package telling the viewers that she recently bought the cheese and there was something all over the slices.

Screenshots showing the pack of cheese
Screenshots showing the pack of cheese (Image source: TikTok/@.taytay2024)

She took out a few slices that were already falling apart and held them in front of the light to show what was wrong. It looked like the cheese had scratches or some tiny particles all over it. "Can you see like all those shavings, they are shiny," she said.  She went on to explain that the cheese had a rough texture and the shavings looked like glass.

Screenshots showing the glass like shine of the cheese (Image source: TikTok/@.taytay2024)
Screenshots showing the glass like shine of the cheese (Image source: TikTok/@.taytay2024)

She showed that it wasn't just one or two slices but the entire pack had the same problem. “I usually never have a problem with any cheese I get a Walmart but I usually get the bricks," she told the viewers. She shared that she was going to return the cheese to Walmart and ask for a refund. 

But viewers in the comments weren't surprised at all. Many claimed that the processed cheese sold in big box stores wasn't even the real thing anymore. "A package fell out of my grocery bag and was left in my truck for 8 days before I noticed. 90-97° each day outside. It didn't melt or mold. Never buying again!" user @000brandi000 commented

Screenshot of a comment complaining about processed cheese (Image source: TikTok/@lottiemorley1)
Screenshot of a comment complaining about processed cheese (Image source: TikTok/@lottiemorley1)

Some tried to offer a possible explanation for why the cheese looked that way. "It's cellulose. It's so the pieces don't stick together. It has no flavor, and it feels like fine sand. It's a normal part of cheese making," @jjwilbs44 explained. 

Screenshot of a comment trying to explaing the reason (Image source: TikTok/@whodoneitchronicles)
Screenshot of a comment trying to explaing the reason (Image source: TikTok/@whodoneitchronicles)

"it froze then thawed I work in Walmart deli and the case sometimes freezes the cheese and then it thaws and that's what it looks like," @brittneysteel mentioned. 

On the other hand, the majority of viewers suggested the creator should shun processed cheese entirely. "I cannot buy generic sliced cheese, I don’t care what store brand it does NOT melt!!! Kraft alllll the way!!" @indy_ashlee exclaimed. 

@.taytay2024 #walmart #cheese #viral #fypシ゚viral #refund ♬ original sound - .taytay2024

 

This isn't the first time Walmart has come under fire for selling poor-quality cheese. Last year, another TikTokker, Birdie (@birdie.sahm), posted a similar video claiming that Walmart was selling soiled Kraft Cheese. In her video, the creator showed viewers a shelf full of "Kraft Colby Jack Cheese" blocks each of which appeared to be moldy. “Don’t worry I had an employee pull them from the shelf,” Birdie wrote in the text overlay of her clip.

The creator went on to caution all of her viewers against buying any food product from the retailer. “Let’s just say I didn’t buy ANYTHING that requires refrigeration. Do better Walmart," she said in the end. 

@birdie.irene Moldy cheese and not the good kind 🤢🤮🤮 do better Walmart Pace, FL! #walmart #food #cheese #nottoday #kraft #dobetter #groceryshopping #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp @Walmart ♬ original sound - Dalton Smiley

 

For more updates and videos, follow Tay (@.taytay2024) on TikTok.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player reveals how Ryan Seacrest truly is when cameras are off: "He makes you..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player reveals how Ryan Seacrest truly is when cameras are off: "He makes you..."
Cody Munger who won the "Big Tournament Championship" last year, shared his insight on Reddit.
11 hours ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.
The creator posted a video sounding an alarm against certain objects found in the "Great Value" cheese of Walmart. 
12 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices
The player was left with very little to work with as most of her letters weren't on the board.
14 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founder but one minor mistake changed everything in seconds
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founder but one minor mistake changed everything in seconds
With two $1 million dollar deals on the table, entrepreneur Chet Beiler managed to pull off a blunder.
15 hours ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as Kristin Chenoweth's answer gets bleeped out
NEWS
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as Kristin Chenoweth's answer gets bleeped out
Even the star herself responded to the social media buzz and said her answer was an "oopsie."
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans think they've found out a secret trick to win 'Cover Up': "I've seen Drew..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans think they've found out a secret trick to win 'Cover Up': "I've seen Drew..."
The strategy has been making rounds on Reddit, with many suggesting it is 'fool-proof'.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant shames her husband with a wild answer and gets booed by the audience
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant shames her husband with a wild answer and gets booed by the audience
The contestant got in hot water for ridiculing her man’s performance in the bedroom.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player his mom should be ‘ashamed’ of him after his answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player his mom should be ‘ashamed’ of him after his answer
Harvey shamed the player for his not-so-family friendly response while fans loved it.
2 days ago
Costco recalls a popular food item that carries 'reasonable risk of death' — return it ASAP for refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular food item that carries 'reasonable risk of death' — return it ASAP for refund
The item was recalled because of a listeria contamination risk.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers spot audience member casually using a 'banned' item: "Someone snuck a..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' viewers spot audience member casually using a 'banned' item: "Someone snuck a..."
Viewers on Reddit argued that the audience member should not be allowed to use that item in the studio.
2 days ago
Kevin O'Leary offers $300,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founders who pitched a dating app for cat lovers
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary offers $300,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founders who pitched a dating app for cat lovers
Seems like Mr. Wonderful loves cats and pet parents alike.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a car and surprises viewers with an unexpected detail about her life
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a car and surprises viewers with an unexpected detail about her life
Kira Tebbe took the show by storm by taking the coveted prize and loads of cash.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks contestant after revealing his expensive gift for his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks contestant after revealing his expensive gift for his wife
Harvey couldn't hold back after the man's wife confirmed that he buys diamonds every year.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tackles Ryan Seacrest to the ground in bizarre TV moment
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tackles Ryan Seacrest to the ground in bizarre TV moment
The announcer of the show, Jim Thornton had to jump in and ask the contestant to go easy on the host.
3 days ago
'Traumatized' shopper finds out there's something called 'Costco jail' after self-checkout mistake
WALMART
'Traumatized' shopper finds out there's something called 'Costco jail' after self-checkout mistake
Walmart has deployed people on self checkout counters to keep a check on shoplifting.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as player has the 'speediest win ever’ in iconic TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as player has the 'speediest win ever’ in iconic TV moment
The player was on a roll and beat the giant clock consistently within a matter of seconds.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells at contestant for saying 'the dumbest thing' in front of his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells at contestant for saying 'the dumbest thing' in front of his wife
The man only realized what he had done after Harvey burst out into hysterical laughter.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey saves the day after game stops working in bizarre on-air moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey saves the day after game stops working in bizarre on-air moment
The machine has also malfunctioned on other occasions leading to similar tactics from Carey.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' Steve Harvey smacks a contestant's teammate after she makes history on the show
NEWS
'Family Feud' Steve Harvey smacks a contestant's teammate after she makes history on the show
The seasoned host was dumbstruck by the players incredible Fast Money round performance.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old CEO who started his clothing brand with $178
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old CEO who started his clothing brand with $178
Trey Brown was once backed by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs who helped him raised funds.
4 days ago