Woman buys chocolate powder from Walmart — now she's warning others after what she found inside

The shopper was alarmed after seeing what she thought of as objects crawling around.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the bugs in the hot chocolate powder and photo of Walmart (Cover image source: TikTok/@deepretty2000 and Pexels | Erik Mclean)

Be it Costco or Walmart, leading retail chains known for top ideals and promising quality have come under the scanner for the past couple of years after products were either called out or pulled down over quality issues. Among voices that have highlighted these concerns, a TikTok creator @deeppretty2000 sounded an alarm against "Laura Secord" hot chocolate powder from Walmart, claiming that she found bugs crawling all over the contents of the package. 

Image Source: Pexels|Photo by Leeloo The First
Representative image of a drink in a cup (Image Source: Pexels|Photo by Leeloo The First)

“Be careful when buying hot chocolate pouches from Walmart,” the creator wrote in the caption of her now-viral video. In the short clip, the creator showed the hot chocolate powder spread in her sink and pointed out some foreign objects in it. To everyone's horror, the objects were moving and crawling all over the powder. “Oh. My. God," the creator exclaimed while zooming in on one of the live bugs that was crawling in the sink.

Screenshots showing the bugs in the hot chocolate powder (Image source: TikTok/@deepretty2000)

“Give me the package! Give me the package!” she said at the end, to check if the pack had expired or if there was any damage that would have allowed the bugs to manifest. However, she did tag Walmart in the video and the store hadn't responded. Viewers were equally shocked to see how low the standards of Walmart products had fallen. "no words just, ew," user @lillyylolll wrote. Some even suggested possible reasons behind the bug infestation. "That means the brand normally has bug eggs 🥚 and they hatched 🙃," @shawnklaude suggested. 

Screenshot of a comment making fun of Walmart (Image source: TikTok/@christy74359087)

Meanwhile many defended Walmart saying it was the brand at fault. "How is that Walmart's fault... Complain to Laura Secord," @olem811 pointed out. "Everything we eat has bugs in it whether you like it or not 😂" @altargaze added. Others shared similar warnings over more food products sold at Walmart. "Watch your spices from Walmart too! They look like the bug called drugstore beetles," @kathleenelizabet5 warned. "Look out for Ferrero Rocher chocolates. Usually contains little white worms. Hard to tell because they have a natural crunch," @fergie_1156 added. 

Screenshot of a comment complaining about the same issue (Image source: TikTok/@tammylong1970)

This isn't the first time Walmart has come under fire for selling contaminated food products. Previously, another TikTok creator Tay (@.taytay2024) posted a similar video cautioning shoppers against buying the "Great Value" cheese from Walmart. In her viral video, Tay showed a big package of the big box retailer's sliced cheese. Taking out the slices, she explained that there was something spread all over the cheese which didn't feel natural or organic. The slices that were already falling apart had what seemingly looked like scratches or some tiny particles on them. "Can you see like all those shavings, they are shiny," Tay said in the clip. She then went on to explain that the cheese also had a rough texture and the shavings looked like they were glass or metal. “I usually never have a problem with any cheese I get a Walmart but I usually get the bricks," she told the viewers adding that she was going to return the cheese to the store. 

@.taytay2024 #walmart #cheese #viral #fypシ゚viral #refund ♬ original sound - .taytay2024

 

In another similar case from last year, TikToker Birdie (@birdie.sahm), urged people to stay away from Kraft Cheese at Walmart. In her video, she showed a shelf full of "Kraft Colby Jack Cheese" blocks all of which were moldy. “Don’t worry I had an employee pull them from the shelf,” the text overlay of her clip read.

@birdie.irene Moldy cheese and not the good kind 🤢🤮🤮 do better Walmart Pace, FL! #walmart #food #cheese #nottoday #kraft #dobetter #groceryshopping #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp @Walmart ♬ original sound - Dalton Smiley

 

At the end of her video, the creator urged people to thoroughly check any food product before buying from Walmart. “Let’s just say I didn’t buy ANYTHING that requires refrigeration. Do better Walmart," she said.

For more updates and videos, follow @deeppretty2000 on TikTok.

