Nurse Eats Month-Old Baked Beans, Sparks TikTok Frenzy

In a funny yet alarming incident, Jen Hamilton (@_jen_hamilton_), a nurse, shared her experience of unknowingly consuming a month-old lunch at her workplace. In her viral TikTok video, Jen recounts how she was informed about leftover food in the break room, which she eagerly consumed. The menu included warm Chick-fil-A sandwiches and baked beans from a crockpot. Little did she know this meal was going to lead to an embarrassing revelation.

Image Source: TikTok | @_jen_hamilton_

The day after her seemingly harmless indulgence, a conversation with a coworker named Mary led to a startling discovery. Mary inquired about a crockpot Jen had supposedly left behind after a barbecue the previous month. This conversation made Jen realize that the baked beans she had eaten were leftovers from that month-old event. Her humorous reaction to this realization was captured in the TikTok video, where she admitted to experiencing a stomach upset as a result.

The reactions ranged from concerns to questions about workplace hygiene. A TikTok user commented, "OMG. are you feeling ok?!?!" Another user stated, "Bigger question..who wouldn't clean it out before putting it on the fridge? And who then took it down, and put month-old beans next to free food???" Her comment highlighted concerns about workplace cleanliness and responsibility.

Image Source: TikTok | @_jen_hamilton_

While many users were amused by her candid storytelling and "energy," others expressed concern and curiosity about how the old beans didn't show any signs of spoilage. The incident also prompted discussions about food safety, with references to USDA guidelines on refrigerating leftovers. The agency recommends that leftovers should not be left out for more than two hours, or one hour if the temperature is above 90°F (32°C).

One viewer humorously suggested, "I would just throw the whole crock pot away at this point," indicating the extent of the mishap. Someone else shared a similar sentiment, questioning the logic behind leaving a crockpot with leftovers for so long. In response, Jen herself clarified, "No... I left them there. She found them on top of the fridge in the break room."

A TikToker raised an interesting point, "I'm wondering how many others found the beans and ate them too," which brings attention to the potential impact on other unsuspecting coworkers. Lastly, a user wrote, "The calendar behind you reading 'August' somehow makes this - so so perfect."

Image Source: TikTok | @_jen_hamilton_

Jen's viral story is a serious reminder of the importance of proper food storage and safety. As amusing as her experience was, it underscores the need for caution when dealing with leftovers, especially in communal settings like the workplace. Her tale has not only entertained a wide audience but also sparked important conversations about health and safety in everyday life.