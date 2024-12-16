ECONOMY & WORK
Woman lists room at $900 a month but with a catch — the tenant must share queen-sized bed with her

The Facebook listing from is a contender for the weirdest rent agreement in history.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Stock photo of a bedroom |Cover Image: Getty Images (Creatives)| Screenshot from the TikTok video @aserealty
Stock photo of a bedroom |Cover Image: Getty Images (Creatives)| Screenshot from the TikTok video @aserealty

While the housing crisis in the US is troubling enough, strange landlords only make matters worse. While some annoy tenants with neglect, shoddy maintenance, or sudden eviction notices, one landlord last year took things to a whole new level. In a video shared by Anya Ettinger (@aserealty), a listing said that the landlord needed the tenant to pay $900 a month in rent and share a bed with her. To make it clear, the landlord required the tenant to sleep in a queen-sized bed with her.

The Facebook listing from Toronto, Canada, is a confident contender for the weirdest rent agreement in history. Sharing a screenshot of the listing the creator delves into the details of it. She says that it is a lake-facing downtown condo that the owner is willing to rent out for 900 CAD a month. In the screenshot, it can be seen that she also asking for 1,600 CAD as a deposit.

To make things a little less weird, the owner clearly mentions that the condo is available only for female tenants. "Looking for an easygoing female to share the master bedroom and the ONE QUEEN-SIZED BED," the listing reads.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @aserealty
Screenshots from the video showing the woman (Image source: TikTok | @aserealty)

While most would find it bizarre, the owner shared that she had been previously sharing the bedroom with a roommate that she found on Facebook. "It worked out perfectly," she wrote. However, the creator found it not normal at all, given that it wasn't even a large king-sized bed but a smaller queen bed. 

"Like how does that work? Do you just like go to bed and you're like, good night, roomie, and then you roll over?" she says. 

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @aserealty
Screenshots from the video on the bizarre demand (Image source: TikTok | @aserealty)

She is also confused as to why the owner would not do something about it. She says she could easily put two twin beds to make things less awkward. Like I have never, this is so unhinged," she says. She goes on to say that paying $900 to share a bed is as bad as it can get. "No wonder so many people hate it here," she says at the end of the video. 

Viewers were shocked. "Paying to share a bed is CRAZY," said @chicknnwaffles. "I think he's mixing up who should be paying whom in this ad," added @astateitsd. 

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @averagecanadian35
Screenshot from the comments (Image source: TikTok | @averagecanadian35)

A few even suggested that this may not be the only such list in the world. "I went to see a place like this, the ad said $1200 for a br. Turns out it was a 1br condo and the 60-year-old man renting wanted to share the bed," shared @papelonprincess

Jokes were flying too. "must not be a farter," quipped @noturmamma44.  "Sounds like some people's marriages," added @rcure3.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @username9727392191773921
Jokes being shared in comments (Image source: TikTok | @username9727392191773921)

While some joked, others pointed out how bad the rental market has gotten in North America. "I can’t believe we’re at the point of bargaining for a shared room with twin beds," expressed @theaveryjean

@aserealty just when you thought the Toronto rental market couldn’t get any worse, it did. Someone is trying to rent out a space in their queen sized bed in a downtown condo for $900/mo. And the worst part is that someone is actually going to rent this… SEND HELP #rentalmarket #roomrental #torontorentals #rentalcrisis #realestatefail ♬ BGM perfect for item description - Mi-on（みおん）

 

For more such interesting videos and updates on the real estate market, follow Anya Ettinger (@aserealty) on TikTok.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

