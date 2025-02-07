'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with mom's help but many fans had the same doubt: "Was she..."

His mother also joined him in celebration and walked right to the car.

"The Price is Right" has been around for decades, and is one of America's longest-running game shows that have been making people’s dreams come true. While the show has been on air since the 70s, there are still never-before-seen moments and viral content emerging from it. In one such viral moment, a contestant named George took help from his mother to win a car on the show.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, George was playing the game called 'Five Price Tags,' and in the first part of the popular game, the contestant was presented with four small prizes with their price tags, one at a time. He had to decide if the price displayed was true or false. With each correct guess, contestants could earn a small prize and a choice for the second part of the game. If the contestants fail to get a single item right, the game ends automatically. However, if they earn at least one choice, they proceed to the second part of the game.

In the second part of the game, the contestants can see 'five price tags' with only one carrying the actual price of the car, which they have to guess by using the choices that they earned. Players can get up to four choices to select the right price tag. Thus, the goal is to get as many choices as possible in the first part and guess the correct price in the second part without exhausting all the choices.

In George's case, it seems like the player had run through some of his choices already. He then had to guess the price of the 'new sedan' correctly to win it. As George turned to the audience for some help, his mom, Gayle said "twenty-five" while holding up a "two-five" with her hands from the crowd. It seems like she was telling the player to guess $25,780, as the price of the car.

Screenshots showing Gayle gesturing to George (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

Listening to his mother, George said, "I gotta go with $25[780]." To everyone's delight, the guess turned out to be a winner which meant that the player bagged himself and his mom a brand-new car. As soon as he was declared a winner, George ran over in excitement to check out his new ride. He was soon joined by his mom, who got up from her seat and made her way to the stage filtering through the audience.

Screenshot showing Gayle running over to the stage and huggin George (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

As George gave the host Drew Carey a handshake, his mom rushed by him and walked right over to the car. Carey laughed nervously as George and his errant mom hugged in celebration. "We're running amok here on the Price Is Right stage," Carey quipped.

However, there were some who asked if Gayle's actions were valid according to the rules. "Was she allowed to do this? Lol thought others could only come on stage for the final showcase," @chellekey_ commented on TikTok. The happy family moment was celebrated by viewers on social media as well. "'He’s never gonna live that down…' and that’s why you listen to your mother," @basilowbowler300 commented on Instagram. "Mama knows best! LoL," @tattedcoloradomama added.