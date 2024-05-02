Skittles Is Offering One Lucky Fan a Chance to Live in This Colorful NYC Micro-Apartment for a Year

The micro-apartment located at Carmel Place has been designed by TikTok's famous interior designer Dani Klarić.

Mars' Skittles is transforming an NYC micro-apartment into a maximized rainbow masterpiece for one lucky fan to live in for a year in celebration of their recently launched Skittles Littles. The 353 square apartment is in Kips Bay on East 27th Street and the building comes with a fitness center, a laundry as well as a roof deck. The micro-apartment located at Carmel Place has been designed by famous interior designer Dani Klarić.

"The Skittles Littles Living apartment feels like a small escape from reality with the rainbow colors and maximalist decor," Klarić told the New York Post. "Living in a small space doesn’t mean you have to think small when it comes to style. I had so much fun transforming the Skittles Littles Living apartment with bold colors and funky furniture," she added.

With the rising cost of living and competitive market, the opportunity can truly prove to be golden for many. According to Klarić, the home is optimized for the maximum "aesthetic and functionality." The apartment also has a balcony that provides natural lighting, a walk-in closet as well as a functional dining table, an accordion bench, and a Murphy bed. In the bathroom, one can find a floor with polka dots and extremely aesthetic cloud wallpaper. The bathroom also boasts a trippy shower curtain for added color.

The kitchen on the other hand has rainbow-hued cabinets paired with subdued granite countertops. This also opens into the living room where there's a bright green entertainment center facing a deep purple sofa, which is surrounded by Skittles-inspired art. "Micro in size but maximized in aesthetic and functionality, the apartment makes the most out of every nook and cranny," Skittles added about the home, via FOOD & WINE.

Skittles fans across the country have until May 21 to enter for their chance to live in the Skittles Littles Living apartment. For more information on the content, visit, SKITTLES.com/LittlesLiving. It's important to note that those who want to enter the content must be over 18 years old and a resident of the United States.

Mars Wrigley with the help of brand design consultant Elmwood is working on branding for Skittles. The main goal is to revitalize the visual profile without disrupting its core identity. "With our customers being stimulated by many aspects throughout their lives, we wanted to make sure that we have a mechanism to tell our stories clearly," Mars vice president of confectionary Armando Reyes told ADWEEK. “Our packaging needs to play a stronger role in this storytelling."

The company has changed the typography, "We [gave] it a harder shadow to make it more standout, more attitudinal." Elmwood design director Paul O’Brien. The company has also made the signature rainbow both more visible as well as brighter. The company has also dropped the lentils. "By freeing up the lentils from the rainbow, we’re doing two things," O’Brien said. He also talked about how the upside-down rainbow will be now placed against a solid color background, which can now tumble the candies end over end, creating a "swooshing effect."