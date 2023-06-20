 Walmart Aims To Cut Waste, Adopt Sustainable Practices With New Packaging

As online shopping continues to grow, retailers are facing the challenge of addressing packaging waste and adopting more sustainable practices. Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, has recently announced a series of changes aimed at reducing waste and promoting sustainability across its business operations.

The company plans to implement these changes by swapping plastic mailers for recyclable paper ones, utilizing made-to-fit technology in its fulfillment centers, and offering customers the option to skip plastic bags for curbside pickup orders, according to CNBC.

One of the key changes Walmart is implementing involves replacing plastic mailers with paper ones that can be recycled curbside. By making this switch, Walmart estimates that it will eliminate more than 2,000 tons of plastic from circulation in the United States by the end of January. This significant reduction in plastic waste showcases Walmart's commitment to sustainability and aligns with its goal of offering customers more environmentally friendly products and choices.

Walmart also plans to introduce made-to-fit technology in approximately half of its fulfillment centers. This technology ensures that each shipped box uses less material, allowing more boxes to fit on each truckload. By optimizing packaging and increasing efficiency, Walmart aims to reduce waste and minimize the environmental impact of its shipping processes. These changes not only benefit the environment but also make the entire logistics chain more streamlined and cost-effective.

Recognizing the growing concern over plastic bag usage, Walmart is giving customers the option to skip plastic bags when picking up their orders through curbside pickup. By the end of the year, this option will be available at all Walmart stores, allowing customers to make a more sustainable choice.

Walmart is not alone in its efforts to reduce packaging waste and cater to environmentally conscious customers. Other major retailers, such as Amazon and Target, have also taken steps to adopt more sustainable practices in their operations.

Amazon, for instance, has invested in made-to-fit packaging technology and encourages vendors to ship products in their own containers whenever possible. By consolidating purchases into a single package, Amazon allows customers to save money while reducing packaging waste. Similarly, Target has replaced bubble wrap with recyclable paper cushioning and launched products under its Everspring brand that reduce waste through reusable glass cleaning spray bottles.

In addition to appealing to environmentally conscious customers, embracing sustainable packaging and practices can also offer cost benefits for retailers. Made-to-fit packaging reduces material usage, making each box more efficient and minimizing the need for plastic air pillows. These changes also streamline the logistics process and reduce labor for workers who previously assembled and taped boxes by hand. By reducing waste and increasing efficiency, retailers can achieve both environmental and economic advantages.

