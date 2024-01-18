Get Fit With ChatGPT: Here's How To Design an Accurate Workout Plan

Those who aspire to get in shape and follow the "new year new me" can do so with the help of AI. The use of ChatGPT can help people achieve their fitness goals without spending money on a gym membership. In a CNBC Make It story, celebrity personal trainer Kollins Ezekh shared a detailed plan of how to get fit using the AI chatbot and home workout plans.

People need to feed the right information and then ask the right questions to ChatGPT to help them develop their at-home workout routine, says Ezekh, who is the founder of Members Only Boxing and Fitness. They need to frame the question with information like their age, their weight, amount of free time, and their goals. The AI chatbot will then type a workout plan which may be extremely specific to their

Chat GPT decided our workout



Ezekh says he has developed detailed workout plans using ChatGPT as they are as good as a trainer would recommend for their clients. People can also tell the chatbot about the available equipment like dumbbells and yoga mats to get a more comprehensive plan

1. Perform bodyweight exercises and do outdoors activities

Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Mike González

Ezekh recommends high-intensity interval training over buying expensive exercise equipment, as it burns the most calories. Adding bodyweight exercises like squats, pushups, lunges, crunches, leg raises, and more is essential. Advanced exercises like planks, jumping jacks, and burpees can help perform a full body and core workout.

2. Basic equipment to get for at-home workouts

Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Pixabay

Ezekh says people can start with just three pieces of exercise equipment -- dumbbells, jump rope, and a yoga mat. These can help perform all the basic exercises and burn considerable calories. For those who are not looking to buy equipment, they can use alternatives like a water bottle as a substitute for a dumbbell.

3. Try fitness classes

Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Ezekh says that an important part of going to a gym is becoming a part of a community. However, people can develop the same sense of community without joining a gym as well. Thus, people who like the idea of exercising with others can join a fitness class like spinning, yoga, or boxing.

“With the gym setting, you have to be very self-motivated because you need to get there, then figure out what you’re going to do and have a plan,” Ezekh says in the report.

However, in group fitness studios, it is more class-based development. Thus, people just need to show up to the class and the instructor will help them with whatever goals they want to achieve. Additionally with group fitness classes, “you’re not working out by yourself. You’re working out with a group of people, and it’s very motivating, and encouraging, especially because you’ll be excited to come back", Ezekh adds in the report.

However, he affirms that joining the gym is also a wonderful option. People can join the gym and commit to fitness without breaking the bank. As per Ezekh, people should go for a gym that costs in the range of $30 to $40 a month instead of committing to a very expensive one from the get-go.

