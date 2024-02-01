Video Shows How ‘Boomer Bosses’ Are Unaware of Current Market Rates and Offer Paltry Raises

Two TikTok users, @maryefrost and @chris_gerb, recently shed light on the challenges of working under what they playfully dubbed a "boomer boss." Their anecdotes, while laced with humor, highlight the stark contrasts between salary expectations and the current economic landscape. In a stitched video that has captured the attention of viewers, Mary kicks off the conversation by boldly asserting, "Your whole generation is so out of touch with what the going rate for everything is." Her sentiments reflect the frustration of many younger employees grappling with the disconnect between their financial realities and the expectations set by their older superiors.

TikTok | @chris_gerb

Chris, sharing his own experience, recounts the shock of earning $9 an hour as a bank teller fresh out of college. His take-home pay was a mere $1,200 a month, a figure that, despite working full-time with a finance degree, left him struggling to make ends meet. Highlighting the struggles of a bygone era, he recalls the disbelief in his boss's eyes when he couldn't contribute $30 towards a colleague's wedding present. This prompted a conversation about his financial predicament, with Chris laying bare the reality of making $18,000 a year in 2008, a time when gas prices soared to $4 a gallon.

Despite his financial constraints, Chris's boss delivered what she believed to be good news: a raise. However, the celebratory moment turned out to be a mere ten-cent per hour increase, equivalent to a meager $200 for the entire year. The irony of the situation was not lost on Chris who humorously reflects on the apparent lack of awareness surrounding the impact of such an incremental raise.

TikTok | @chris_gerb

The TikTok video resonated with viewers, sparking a wave of shared experiences in the comments section. Many chimed in with stories of stagnant starting wages in certain industries, with one woman highlighting that her son, working as a bank teller today, earns the same $9 an hour that she did two decades ago. The viral video not only serves as entertainment but also underscores a broader issue–the challenge of bridging the generational gap when it comes to salary expectations. The dynamics of the workforce have evolved, and the cost of living has surged, creating a discrepancy between what was considered reasonable in the past and the financial realities faced by today's employees.

TikTok | @chris_gerb

To address the generational divide in the workplace, both employers and employees need to engage in open dialogue. Understanding each other's perspectives, expectations, and financial constraints can pave the way for a more harmonious and equitable work environment. The playful banter between @maryefrost and @chris_gerb sheds light on a serious issue in the workforce. The viral TikTok video serves as a lighthearted yet insightful commentary on the challenges faced by workers navigating the complexities of salaries, inflation, and the evolving economy. Fostering understanding between generations and acknowledging the shifts in economic landscapes is crucial for ensuring fair compensation. It's a reminder that, in the pursuit of fair compensation, understanding each other's perspectives can pave the way for a more equitable workplace.