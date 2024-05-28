Texas Family’s Frugal Hacks to Feed a Family of Six Inspires Netizens | ‘Brings Me So Much Joy'

A Texas family is going viral on TikTok for sharing cheap hacks for eating out at restaurants. In their viral videos, the father, Josh Mileham shows various tricks that they use to feed a family of six on the cheap. Millions have loved their videos and the NBC DFW recently interviewed the family.

The first video was recorded at a Tex-Mex restaurant in Cinco de Mayo, the view count surpassed 2.6 million as of writing. In the video, the family from Denton County shares a hack to make a quick quesadilla at the table using nothing but leftovers. He first shows that they ordered a skillet which comes in hot. He then takes a leftover tortilla and puts some leftover cheese on it. He folds it up and puts it under the hot skillet to make the quesadilla. He then shows how nice and toasty the dish is and hands it over to his son who tastes it.

In another video, with over 1.3 million views, Josh shares a hack to try at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant. In the video, he recommends people to order a pulled pork sandwich. He shows how massive the sandwich is and says it is enough to feed him and all his kids. He then takes the free rolls provided at the table and starts cutting them up. He removes the pulled pork from the sandwich and makes multiple pork sandwiches for the kids. Meanwhile, there was enough left for Josh’s sandwich as well. Towards the end, the creators show that their bill was only about $17 for a sandwich and fries, and they successfully fed the entire family with it.

Millions of people watched and loved the family’s content. Several users took to the comments section to encourage their efforts as well. “I grew up extremely poor and this brings me so much joy that you found a way and your children look so happy to enjoy it,” wrote user, @missshortie0315 in the first video.

Meanwhile, the second video of the pulled pork sandwich also garnered massive attention. Some viewers even shared suggestions with the family to help them save more. “Do the pulled pork dinner instead, you get a ton more pork and can use the rolls for that as well and it comes with 2 sides,” wrote user, @abbski5.

While several people showed enormous support for the family, there were a few nay-sayers who were not so nice. “The kid that made a tear motion. Knowing he's still gonna be hungry when his role is gone. Ridiculous. Don't have kids if you don't wanna pay for them!” wrote user @suzannem917.

However, in the NBC interview, Josh, Callie, and their kids, Brooklyn who is 14, Colton, 11, Asher, 8, and Vallyn 6, said they aren't ashamed of how their frugal lifestyle may look. Josh explained that everyone left the restaurant full and happy. “Half the time, they only want to eat the rolls and butter anyways,” said Josh suggesting that the kids were happy with their meal.

