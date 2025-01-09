ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune

While the man was hoping that he had amassed a small fortune, the total calculated by the machine was rather surprising.
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Representational image of a person collecting change (Cover image source: Getty Images | BackyardProduction)
Representational image of a person collecting change (Cover image source: Getty Images | BackyardProduction)

People assume that collecting spare change as a hobby can lead to a hefty payout in the long run. But that's not how things worked out for a man in the U.K., who held on to his spare change for 80 long years. While the man was hoping that he had amassed a small fortune, the total calculated by the machine was rather surprising.

A Person Holds Philippines Coins | Getty Images | stock photo
A Person Holds Philippines Coins (Image source: Getty Images | stock photo)

The Outcome of Hoarding Change for 80 Years 

The video clip that showed the coins being counted was posted on TikTok by the popular account @UK.Coin.Hunt. In the footage, the unnamed man could be seen sitting in a car with bags full of coins that were supposedly collected over 80 years.

The overlay text on the video reads, "Cashing in 80 years worth of loose change that I've saved." According to The Mirror, coins worth 1 pence, 2 pence, 50 pence, and even £1 (~$1.31) and £2 (~$2.62) were seen in the man's collection.  

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @uk.coin.hunt
Screenshots from the video (Image source: TikTok | @uk.coin.hunt)

The man is then seen driving up to what seems like a coin-counting machine, before emptying the first bag of coins into it. After counting money from the first couple of bags, the machine flashes a total of £420.50 (~$549.84) on the screen. After this, the man unloads more coins into the machine, which displays the final count as £627.50 (~$819).

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @uk.coin.hunt
Screenshots from the video showing the coins (Image source: TikTok | @uk.coin.hunt)

The amount was not much considering that the coins were collected for 80 years. But, one can assume that the video ended before the man could get all of his change counted.

However, viewers in the comments speculated that the user either made a mistake in typing the years. "Might have typed the text wrong might have meant 18 years or 8 years not eighty," @joeiroside.is.the wrote.

@uk.coin.hunt 80 years of saving loose change 😱 #ukcoinhunt #coincollecting #rarecoins ♬ original sound - UkCoinHunt

 

In a similar case, a man from Louisiana saved pennies for 45 years in a row. Otha Anders told local news outlets the News-Star, that it started when he once found a penny on the ground believing that it was a "gift from god."

 

Thus, he swore to save every penny he got and he even broke up dollar bills to keep as many pennies as he could. He collected tens of thousands of pennies and refused to cash in on them for decades.

During a coin shortage, the government was offering monetary incentives to those who cashed in pennies. However, Anders refrained from cashing in his coins as he was true to his belief. 

By 2015, Anders had collected 15 five-gallon plastic containers full of pennies. He still had no plans to encash, but he was forced to do so as his homeowner's insurance policy stopped covering his pennies.

Anders finally walked into his bank, with the gallons of pennies loaded on a truck. The Origin Bank in Ruston counted the coins for hours and credited a total of $5,136 into his account. This means that Anders had more than half a million pennies with him.

For more such videos, follow @UK.Coin.Hunt on TikTok

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
While the man was hoping that he had amassed a small fortune, the total calculated by the machine was rather surprising.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation
After examining the stone cooler, the expert called it a "monumental piece of American stoneware".
1 day ago
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
Sajak who cut a round to make up time for his farewell speech, made things sweeter for the contestants
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ viewers in disbelief after player misses out obvious answer with one letter left
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ viewers in disbelief after player misses out obvious answer with one letter left
There are plenty of wrong answers but some are completely unbelievable for hosts and audiences alike.
3 days ago
Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this
ECONOMY & WORK
Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this
Viewers labelled the meat used in the steak sandwiches as 'mystery meat'.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
Cuban was backed by two others on the panel while others believed that she deserved to be on the show.
5 days ago
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, the creator talked about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches and fitness trackers.
5 days ago
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
ECONOMY & WORK
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
This happened when 42-year-old Matt Busbice left his house in a rush one morning after he heard a fire alarm.
6 days ago
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
WALMART
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
The former teacher says he doesn't need any more degrees to climb up the ladder at the company.
7 days ago
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
The 68-year-old won $3.8 million of which he was able to take home close to $2 million after taxes.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
It's not new for Harvey to come across answers which sound bizarre and at times even gross.
7 days ago
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
Although Anouar received the package unexpectedly, he did feel that it wasn't much considering the amount on the check.
Jan 1, 2025
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
What makes her story so intriguing is that she set up the entire business all by herself.
Dec 31, 2024
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details
Online shopping has increased convenience but opened doors for scammers as well.
Dec 31, 2024
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
Necessity can sometimes bring out the best in people and that's exactly what happened in this case.
Dec 30, 2024
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
COSTCO
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
Apart from Costco, stores of three other grocery chains will also be closed.
Dec 30, 2024
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each — said, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
ECONOMY & WORK
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each — said, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
Clooney took inspiration from movies in the "Ocean's" franchise to surprise his friends.
Dec 30, 2024
Judge Judy reveals the telltale signs when someone is lying — and they are surprisingly easy to spot
ECONOMY & WORK
Judge Judy reveals the telltale signs when someone is lying — and they are surprisingly easy to spot
Speaking to Fox Digital, Judy Sheindlin shared her tips that work outside the courtroom as well.
Dec 29, 2024
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
ECONOMY & WORK
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
The discovery left viewers stunned but many of them had a complaint to make.
Dec 29, 2024
IRS will be paying $1,400 to almost a million Americans — here’s how to check if you're eligible
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS will be paying $1,400 to almost a million Americans — here’s how to check if you're eligible
Eligible taxpayers will get a "special" year-end gift as the agency will disburse pending payments.
Dec 27, 2024