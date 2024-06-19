Employee Finds a Genius Opportunity To Get Back At Toxic Boss: Internet Is Impressed

The ex-employee found an official way to bombard their boss with 100+ emails and calls in a day.

In the corporate world, nearly every worker comes across toxic work environment or a toxic boss in their life. However, very few have the luxury to quit their jobs, and even fewer get the opportunity to get back at their bosses. One such unique opportunity was utilized by a Reddit user who managed to make their boss’ work day miserable without raising any suspicion. The user u/ little-blue-ghost shared their story on Reddit’s forum r/MaliciousCompliance which is now going viral.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Icons8 Team

In the Reddit post that received over 4,400 upvotes, the Redditor shared the news that they were finally quitting their toxic job. The user said their narcissistic boss treated their colleagues poorly which made her miserable. The user added that their field of work involved dealing with salespeople all day, many of whom are “borderline rude”.

“I sometimes get over 100 emails a day from such salespeople (not to mention phone calls),” the user wrote in the post.

The worker then explained that they had their Outlook (email platform) set up in such a way that most unimportant mail went to their junk folder. However, their boss wasn’t that tech-savvy and could barely operate Outlook. “She would often scream at me to find emails for her,” the user wrote.

Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/MaliciousCompliance

The Redditor then explained that at the time of their resignation, their boss asked to make her the point of contact for all their representatives until they found a replacement. Thus, the user took the opportunity and direct each and every annoying salesperson to the boss’s email and direct dial, who would bombard her with calls and emails. “Good luck getting rid of those!”, the user wrote.

Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/MaliciousCompliance

Support from fellow Redditors and readers of the post flooded in the comment section. Several users related to the poster’s situation and some even shared tips on what more could have been done. “You can set an out-of-office reply with her email also! :),” one user (u/TracyMinOB) wrote in the comments. To this, the poster replied that it was already done.

Screenshot from the replies | Reddit | TracyMinOB

Meanwhile, several people expressed their opinions on the toxic work culture and its implications. “I genuinely am curious about why screaming at someone is not a “one strike” offense for your average adult employee. Especially in this economy. I’d rather go flip burgers for a good person than be the target of someone’s immaturity and rage,” a user (u/gumby_dammit) wrote in the comments. Other Redditors flocked to the replies saying that flipping burgers wasn’t any better as workers who do menial jobs are treated worse than others.

Screenshot from the replies | Reddit | gumby_dammit

According to an MITSloan study conducted in 2022, the toxic work culture was one of the driving forces behind the great resignation that happened at the time. In an all-time record, between April and September 2021, more than 24 million American employees left their jobs. While most think that low wages were the reason behind most workers quitting, the study found that a toxic work culture was 10.4 times more likely to be the reason behind attrition than compensation. The case of the Redditor who quit for similar reasons only adds to the findings.

