Palworld Developer Warns Fans of Fake Mobile Versions of the Popular Game

Pocket Pair, the developer behind the wildly popular game Palworld, has issued a warning to its fans regarding the proliferation of fake versions of the game circulating on various mobile platforms. The studio reiterated that the game does not currently have an official mobile version. This cautionary statement comes in response to the recent surge in the game's popularity following its successful launch on PC and Xbox consoles.

[Warning]

There is no Palworld application for phones. Apps using names and product images such as "パルワールド" and "Palworld" are appearing on the AppStore and Google Play, but they are not affiliated with our company in any way.



We have reported this issue to Apple, which… — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 31, 2024

Also Read: Did Hackers Use 3 Million Electric Toothbrushes in DDoS Attack?

Since its release, Palworld has garnered immense attention from players worldwide, amassing millions of active users. The game's debut on platforms like Steam and Xbox Game Pass quickly catapulted it to fame, with Steam reporting over 2 million concurrent players engaging with the game. Despite fans' eager anticipation for Palworld to expand to other gaming platforms, such as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, Pocket Pair has clarified that the game is currently exclusive to PC and Xbox consoles.

However, this rapid rise in popularity has also attracted unauthorized third parties seeking to capitalize on Palworld's success by creating fake mobile versions. The absence of a mobile version has prompted some individuals to create counterfeit apps, falsely claiming to offer Palworld gameplay experiences on mobile devices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palworld Clips (@dailypalword)

In response to this concerning trend, Pocket Pair has taken proactive measures to warn fans about the risks associated with downloading these fake mobile apps. The developer emphasized the potential threat to users' personal information posed by unauthorized third-party applications.

Also Read: Woman Strikes Gold with $500,000 Win in Michigan Lottery's Ghostbusters Game

Moreover, the developer has reported the issue to both Apple and Google, where these fake apps have surfaced.

[Server Infrastructure Notice]



There will be some changes to the multiplayer system infrastructure at 10:00 PST on 2/6.

This is in response to the increased number of players currently playing multiplayer.



These changes will not affect any players or saves, but you may… — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) February 6, 2024

Also Read: All About the Royal Mail Heist Which Drained Millions in Funds From the Postal System

While Pocket Pair has not officially announced plans for a mobile version of Palworld, the studio has disclosed its collaboration with mobile game developer KLab Games on a new "hybrid-casual" mobile game project. Details regarding this upcoming mobile game remain undisclosed, but KLab Games' expertise in developing mobile titles for popular anime franchises like Bleach suggests exciting possibilities for the collaboration.

Furthermore, Pocket Pair has already revealed its next game project, titled "Never Grave," described as a game reminiscent of Hollow Knight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PALWORD OFFICIAL (@palworld.official)

Palworld's initial surge in popularity has been accompanied by huge controversy for its Japanese indie developer. The studio has been accused of utilizing AI-generated artwork in the development of Palworld, along with plagiarism issues. These concerns have attracted attention from industry giants like The Pokemon Company, further fueling the controversy surrounding the game's creation.

Additionally, Palworld's modding community has already courted controversy, particularly with the introduction of a Pokemon mod for the game shortly after its release. However, the mod was swiftly removed just days following Palworld's launch, adding to the game's tumultuous reception.

Despite these controversies, the game's success continues to fuel demand for different ways to experience the captivating monster-catching gameplay it offers. Fans are eager for further expansions and enhancements to the game, indicative of its widespread appeal and enduring popularity.

More from MARKETREALIST

Lawmakers Donned Aprons to Show Solidarity With Tipped Workers; Here's What They Seek

Barista Rants About a $0.50 Tip on Large Order; Triggers Social Media Debate