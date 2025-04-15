Costco shoppers are just finding out they can now buy a popular 'Price Is Right' game in stores

Fans are posting videos of the game that they discovered at Costco retail stores.

"The Price is Right" is popular among people of all age groups, and some fans are so observant that they even come up with strategies to win regularly featured games on the show. There are many lifelong fans who make it to the show even if it takes multiple attempts, but many others aren't lucky enough. For those who want to try their hand at one of the show's most iconic games at home, Costco is selling a miniature version of the show's classic game Plinko, which members can purchase and play.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey introducing the players to the Plinko Game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the past couple of months, TikTok has been filled with viral reels of Costco members claiming to have found something special. Several viral reels on the platform showed the game that comes with 10 Plinko chips. According to TV Insider, the set has a three-and-a-half-foot tall board that features the same design as the iconic Plinko board on the show.

Plinko, which debuted on The Price Is Right in 1983, is perhaps the most popular pricing game ever to feature on the show. The original game is played for a cash prize of up to $50,000 and also gives out smaller prizes worth under $100 in the pricing segment. On the show, the contestants first play a pricing game to win the Plinko chips, which they drop down the pinball-style board. At the bottom, there are slots with different dollar amounts ranging between $0 and $10,000. Since the game has no risk, it is quite popular for handing out regular prizes to winners. The game has also created history on the show by giving out some of the largest cash prizes during special episodes of the show.

The board selling at Costco also lights up and makes sounds like the original game. The chips bounce around similarly, and at the bottom, the slots feature the same dollar amounts that players win on the show. However, Costco members will have to fund the prizes on their own if they wish to host the show at home or at parties. The game board is foldable to make it convenient for buyers to carry it around.

While the game initially seemed to be unavailable in the U.S. as most TikTok videos came from Australia, Costco's website now suggests that the game is available now in the home country of the show for $99.99. Some posts on social media suggest that the game may be available in select U.S. locations as well.

One Reddit post suggests that the game was spotted in a Costco store in New Orleans for $87. While many were excited to see the game in the store, many complained that the price was too steep. In a separate Instagram post, fans of the show suggested that the game may be available in Costco stores in Las Vegas as well.

For now, the website shows the game is out of stock for nearly all U.S. locations. Those who can't wait for it to be back in stock can buy a different version from Amazon as well.