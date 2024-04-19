This Company Is Looking For a 'Chief Tractor Officer' and the Salary Is $200,000

The 'CTO' will launch John Deere's TikTok account and manage their social media accounts

Global tractor maker John Deere is looking for its first-ever “chief tractor officer” to run its social media operations and launch a TikTok account. The Illinois-based manufacturer is on the hunt for a young executive who will be the face of John Deere’s social media, as per ADWEEK. The social media chief will travel across the U.S. and capture the unique and unexpected ways that farming and construction impact everyday lives.

John Deere has turned to San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy to search for the ‘chief tractor officer’. The company created a launch video, featuring Purdy, along with a wide range of celebrities and viral social media stars like Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, tennis player Anna Frey, gymnast Gabby Douglas, and the “Corn Kid.”

Candidates interested in auditioning for the role must submit a short-form video (60 seconds or less) with their pitch for the position to JohnDeereCTO.com. The pitch should showcase the creativity, humor, and passion that the candidate would bring to the job.

The perfect job doesn’t exi…. pic.twitter.com/7pBoxly4fq — John Deere (@JohnDeere) April 16, 2024

The year-long role will pay out a salary of $200,000 as per the report. The company said it's looking for someone with “main character energy” and a knack for creating “face-melting social media content,” on the submission website. As per the report, Deer is looking to hire the chief tractor officer in late May, with a start date in June.

The unique position will be helping John Deere to launch its TikTok channel. The executive will create and develop content for the TikTok page, as well as the brand’s Instagram page.

John Deere’s social media content celebrates farmers, contractors, and groundskeepers “who support us every single day, but are often overlooked,” said Jen Hartmann, global director of strategic PR in the ADWEEK report.

Me in 2021: we’re not launching a TikTok strategy until the launch is so good it’s covered by @Adweek



3 years later: https://t.co/3OiEP29Lqu — Jen Hartmann (@jenalyson) April 16, 2024

The position is more than creating content, it also requires the individual to have an on-camera personality. The person should be adept at knowing what the trends are and what would be relevant for Deere, said Hartmann. However, experience in construction or agriculture is not required.

According to Hartmann the ideal candidate will make John Deere culturally relevant for a Gen Z audience and tell stories about the company.

This is the first time that John Deere has partnered with celebrities in its 185-year-long history. The goal of the campaign is to change how Gen Z perceives the legacy company, and the new recruit will help build brand fans, attracting new customers and boosting further recruitment.

“We wanted to get outside of ourselves,” Hartmann, told ADWEEK. She added that Deere has been a conservative company and they’re hoping that their revamped position on TikTok will be vastly different from what people have seen so far from the company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Deere (@johndeere)

To promote the search for the chief tractor officer, Deere has employed a strategy to get people excited. To reach a broad audience, the company selected a variety of influencers and athletes whose followers are interested in agriculture, technology, and sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Deere (@johndeere)

Each of those celebrities and influencers is also promoting the company’s search on their own social media channels, widening the reach.