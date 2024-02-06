Viral ‘Gas Hack’: How This Man Filled 35 Gallons For $0.66

During a time when every dollar counts, a TikTok video showcasing an ingenious gas-saving hack has become more than just a viral sensation; it's helping individuals navigate the turbulent waters of today's economy. Posted by Gas Guy (@cheapgasguy), the content has been viewed more than 1.8 million times. The strategy explained in the video is helping users effectively slash gas expenditures.

Gas Guy's hack revolves around Kroger's Fuel Points program, a little-known but powerful tool that encourages a budget-friendly lifestyle. By accumulating points through various purchases, including gift cards, users can unlock significant discounts on fuel purchases. In the video, the Tikoker is seen filling up 35 gallons of gasoline for just $0.66, leaving viewers surprised!

What makes this hack particularly compelling is its timeliness. With gas prices reaching unprecedented heights in recent years, Americans have been grappling with the burden of fuel costs. In June 2022, the national average gas price peaked at a staggering $4.99 per gallon, sending shockwaves through household budgets. While the average price dipped to $3.07 per gallon in 2023, the post-pandemic surge in living costs has made every saved cent count.

Kroger's Fuel Points program is just one example of retailers offering innovative solutions to help consumers manage their expenses. Similar discount programs can be found at other retailers like Costco and Speedway, providing additional avenues for consumers to optimize their spending.

Another TikToker, @blondiebutgoodie, enrolled in a Perks Card program at Shop'n Save grocery stores in Pennsylvania. These perks offer customers savings at the gas pump, with rewards increasing based on shopping frequency. Similar benefits are offered by many credit cards through cashback rewards programs.

For instance, the Costco Citi Card provides a 4 percent cashback on gas purchases, equating to four dollars for every $100 spent—a favorable deal. @blondiebutgoodie also noted her initial expectation of receiving a full tank for free using her rewards but ended up obtaining a discount of 33 cents per gallon, which is not bad.

The reaction from TikTok users has been quite enthusiastic, with many viewing it as an essential strategy for navigating economic challenges. As the cost of living continues to rise, especially with escalating fuel prices, individuals are increasingly turning to unconventional methods to stretch their budgets.

The platform has become a hub for sharing such money-saving hacks, and the gas-saving tip has garnered particular attention for its potential to alleviate financial strain. Users have been quick to test and validate the effectiveness of the method, with some reporting significant savings on their fuel expenses.

