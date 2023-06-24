 How These Tech Advancements Will Change The Way We Travel

Over the decades, travel has seen significant transformations, surpassing the days of Silk Road caravans, perilous sea journeys, and steam locomotives. In recent times, technological advancements have played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the travel industry, profoundly influencing our journeys and leaving an indelible mark on our experiences.

Here are seven extraordinary concepts that seem to have leaped straight from the pages of science fiction novels and the silver screen but are swiftly making their presence felt in everyday travel, according to CNN.

Biometric identification, the technology which automatically verifies one's identity through fingerprints, facial recognition, or iris scans, is quickly getting adopted at more and more airports worldwide. It offers a faster and more accurate way to screen passengers, reducing processing time for airport procedures by half. One such use of this technology is the Biometric "Smart Gates" tunnels, introduced at Dubai International Airport in 2018, which verify travelers' identities using facial recognition in just five seconds. Airlines like Emirates and major US carriers have also adopted biometric identification for seamless travel experiences.

Image Source: Pexels | Oleksandr Pidvalnyi

Tech solutions are being developed to address the common travel headache of lost luggage. Smart luggage trackers, such as SmartTags and AirTags, help travelers keep track of their belongings. Digital bag tags containing RFID transmitters may replace conventional paper tags, making tracking and identifying luggage easier for airlines. Automated baggage handling, AI-powered bag recognition programs, and AI security scanning are among the solutions being explored to reduce lost bags in the long run.

Image Source: Pexels/Edgar Okioga

Augmented reality (AR) can enhance travel experiences by adding another layer of intrigue. Companies like Specterras Productions are already bringing AR experiences to museums and cultural sites. With AR, travelers can interact with art and explore places that are difficult to access physically. VR may also play a vital role in travel planning, allowing travelers to explore destinations, hotels, and excursions virtually, increasing confidence when making reservations.

Image Source: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Passenger drones and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are gaining momentum as futuristic modes of transportation. Companies like LIFT Aircraft and Kelekona are developing passenger drones and drone buses as eco-friendly alternatives to mass transit. Volocopter aims to bring a fleet of electric air taxis to cities like Singapore and Paris. Flying cars and taxis have the potential to revolutionize adventurous travel and provide faster transportation to hard-to-reach places.

Image Source: Pixabay | fajaws

Autonomous robotaxis are becoming a reality in cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix. Companies like Motional and Waymo are offering autonomous ride-hailing services, with plans to transition to fully driverless vehicles. Tech giants like Amazon, Tesla, and Cruise are also making significant strides in autonomous vehicle technology. In China, Baidu has already launched a fully autonomous ride-hailing service in multiple cities. Autonomous ride-hailing services are gradually becoming part of people's everyday lives.

Image Source: GettyImages/Kevin Frayer

As the aviation industry aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, emerging technologies are being developed to make air travel more sustainable. Companies like Eviation Aircraft are leading the way with all-electric planes. Supersonic travel may also make a comeback with companies like Boom working on quieter, greener, and more affordable supersonic aircraft. Sustainable aviation fuel, hydrogen-powered engines, and other advancements are being explored to reduce the environmental impact of air travel.

Image Source: Pexels/Soumya Ranjan

Eco-conscious hotels are leading the way in sustainable travel. Hotels like room2 Chiswick in London and Hotel Marcel in Connecticut have implemented various sustainability measures, such as solar power, water-saving fixtures, and zero-waste policies. Future hotels like Six Senses Svart in Norway and Sheybarah Resort in Saudi Arabia are aiming to woo travelers through their environment-friendly designs which minimize wastage and carbon footprints.

Image Source: Pexels/Prime Cinematics

