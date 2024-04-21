Woman Thinks Her Girlfriend Is Rich and Not Middle Class as She Claims; Here’s What Netizens Said

"Rich people don’t consider themselves rich because they surround themselves with people who are much richer than them," she says in the video.

There are a lot of people who grew up with money but think that they are middle class instead of well-off and that's because they normally grow up surrounded by people who are richer than them. A video posted on TikTok by creator @gen_laforce sheds light on how people who grow up rich are oblivious to that fact. "Rich people don’t consider themselves rich because they surround themselves with people who are much richer than them," she says in the video. "When I met my girlfriend, she was like, 'Oh I grew up middle class.' Well, I grew up poor with a single mom who would camouflage our money and food struggles by orchestrating picnic nights."

She then explains how the mother used to make green beans and butter and allowed her daughter to eat on the living room floor. "I was made hyper-aware of money struggles, and the fact that my father didn't pay child support but then before testing high school, my mother met my stepfather and then we became pretty much middle class. "But even though we technically weren't poor anymore, we still acted poor because we were hyper money aware, we never bought anything new, we had an old used family car, and I had to pay my school by working at 13, but within my low-income village, I was still considered pretty well off," she says.

Then she goes on to speak of her girlfriend's upbringing. She grew up in a pretty big house with a nanny and a maid. She said, "She goes like, our 5 family remembers had their car, we'd go on multiple family vacations, been to Hawaii so many times that can't recall, private education, paid college, never had to work until after college and the list goes on," she continues. Then she talks about how that was far from being middle class. "Amazingly, she was able to live that life, but it made me realize that everything is relative because although per my standards that qualifies as rich, she was by far not the richest person in her school or her neighborhood and therefore, never thought that she was rich," she says.

"She had only ever been exposed to people within her community who were well off until she went to college, and thankfully, my girlfriend was raised with good values by great people, but she told me that that was the first that she had been living in a bubble." "Everything's relative!" she concluded. Many took to the video's comment section to talk about how they could relate to the creator's girlfriend. "I used to go to the school Le Rosey and some of my classmates were billionaires, I am extremely poor compared to them," writes, @Charlotte while @spinesaurus writes, "I grew up well off but the people in my school were children of football players & millionaires. I was in comparison poor. I consider myself middle class."

Another user @Cemstar commented, "I learned recently that I wasn’t middle class. I thought never having to worry about the lights, AC/heat, or food was middle class. Turns out we just." Many seemed to be able to relate to the conversation that OP and her girlfriend had, with one user, OnceUponAFlowerChild writing, "2 nights ago my husband and I talked about hobbies and all of his cost hundreds vs mine being reading and art. There's no cheap version of his hobbies"

