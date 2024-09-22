Someone calculated how much Owen Wilson got paid for saying ‘wow’ in movies and it's staggering

Owen Wilson is one of the rare actors who has truly made a word his own. His iconic delivery of "wow" has become famous around the globe. Most of Wilson's characters are upbeat, fun-loving guys with a somewhat child-like fascination. The actor has had to deliver his catchphrase quite a few times over his decades-long career. One fan sat down and did the math to figure out how much money Wilson made from his catchphrase.

Owen Wilson at the Photocall for the Fan Screening of 'Zoolander No. 2' | Getty Images | Photo by Ernesto Ruscio

Fans can almost hear the word every time they see the actor's picture. Fans have made cuts, compilations, and all kinds of content centered around the actor's catchphrase.

Back in 2019, a user on X (formerly Twitter), crunched the numbers from Wilson's career. The user estimated that Wilson had made over $217,838,000 in his career. While this is unverified, Celebrity Net Worth notes that Wilson's films have collectively generated more than $2.25 billion in the U.S. and Canada.

Wilson has also drawn substantial salaries earning a career-high $15 million for "Little Fockers" and $10 million each for "Wedding Crashers" and "Starsky & Hutch."

The user, at the time, further estimated that in his 47 movies, Wilson spoke 3,500 words on average. The post further claimed that the actor said his catchphrase "Wow" 102 times in those movies. So when the numbers are crunched, the amount per 'wow' comes out to be $1,324, and the total amount that Wilson made from saying the word was $135,072.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Wilson has an impressive net worth of $70 million, as of 2024.

In his most recent venture, Wilson is set to star in Apple TV+'s upcoming comedy series based on a golf course. The Loki and The Royal Tenenbaums star will also executive produce the show which is written by Jason Keller, who is known for the film "Ford v Ferrari".

According to the official logline, the series follows Pryce Cahill (Wilson), “an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago." Furthermore, as per a Variety exclusive, actor Timothy Olyphant will also star in a guest role in the currently untitled golf comedy series.

As per the report, the show was picked up for 10 episodes in March and the cast also includes renowned names like Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, and Judy Greer.

Meanwhile, Owen Wilson's next film is going to be a crime thriller called "Lips Like Sugar". The film which takes place in Los Angeles during the 1984 Olympics is expected to be released sometime in 2025. The will star fellow Oscar-nominee Woody Harrelson along with Juliette Lewis, Sasha Calle, Kathryn Newton, and Erin Moriarty.

Harrelson and Wilson will play the lead roles of the two homicide cops John Carr and Phil Harris, working to solve a possible serial killer case at a time when there was massive international media attention on the city.