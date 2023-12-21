Name Zachary Quinto Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth June 2, 1977 Age 46 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor

Zachary Quinto is a renowned American actor best known for his roles in the science fiction drama series "Heroes" and the "Star Trek" franchise. His portrayal of Charlie Manx in the AMC series "NOS4A2" and Dr. Oliver Thredson in "American Horror Story: Asylum," earned many awards and nominations. On TV, he is popularly recognized for his works in "So NoTORIous," "The Slap," and "24." As of 2023, Quinto's net worth is $20 million.

Zachary Quinto attends the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in association with Garrard | Photo by David M. Benett | Getty Images

Quinto's diverse sources of income include his successful career as an actor, spanning television, film, and theater. His early television roles, starting with "The Others" in 2000, paved the way for guest appearances on shows like "CSI," "Touched by an Angel," "Charmed," "Six Feet Under," "Lizzie McGuire," and "L.A. Dragnet."

The actor's breakthrough performance in the 2006 VH1 series "So NoTORIous" was widely appreciated. He then joined the cast of "Heroes" as Gabriel Gray and worked on the series until its cancellation in 2010. His iconic role as Spock in the "Star Trek" reboot made him one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood.

In 2008, Quinto co-founded Before the Door Pictures, publishing a graphic novel called "Mr. Murder is Dead" and producing "Margin Call." He starred in theatre productions like "Angels in America" and "The Glass Menagerie" in 2013. He also served as an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated film "All Is Lost" in 2013.

LA is legit making me feel like i’m back at the blue lagoon today... wishing it were so. missing @olafurdarriolafsson and magical iceland! https://t.co/984jSGqI0D — Zachary Quinto (@ZacharyQuinto) December 28, 2020

Quinto's production company, Before the Door, produced "The Chair," a documentary series on Starz in 2014. His film credits include reprising Spock in "Star Trek Into Darkness" and "Star Trek Beyond," portraying John Smith in "Hitman: Agent 47," and starring in the drama "I Am Michael."

In 2016, the actor played journalist Glenn Greenwald in "Snowden," narrated "Passage to Mars," and appeared in "For the Love of Spock." He made his West End debut in "Best of Enemies" in 2022, earning commercial and critical acclaim. Moreover, he has lent his voice to Audible novellas and scripted podcasts.

Director J.J. Abrams, actress Alice Eve, and actors Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto attend the "Star Trek: Into Darkness" Live Streaming | Photo by Keith Tsuji | Getty Images

Quinto publicly came out as gay in 2011 and has been actively involved in supporting LGBTQ organizations, such as The Trevor Project. In 2012, he appeared in the video "Obama Pride: LGBT Americans For Obama."

Quinto was in a relationship with actor Jonathan Groff from 2010 to 2013. Later, he dated model and musician Miles McMillan, with whom he shared a Manhattan apartment. However, the couple separated in 2019.

Zachary Quinto and Miles Mcmillan seen out and about in Manhattan | Photo by Robert Kamau | Getty Images

- TV Land Award for Future Classic Award 2007

- Boston Society of Film Critics Award for Best Cast 2009

- SFX Award for Best Actor 2010

- Theatre World Award 2011

- Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature 2012

- Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries 2013

- Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Ensemble 2013

What is Zachary Quinto's net worth?

As of 2023, Zachary Quinto's net worth is estimated at $20 million.

What is Zachary Quinto's primary source of income?

Zachary Quinto's primary source of income is his career as an actor.

How is Zachary Quinto involved in LGBTQ advocacy?

Zachary Quinto actively supports LGBTQ rights and organizations, having publicly come out as gay in 2011. He has participated in various benefit events and campaigns, including The Trevor Project.

