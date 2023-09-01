Name Toni Collette Net Worth $18 Million Sources of Income Acting and singing Gender Female Date of Birth November 1st, 1972 Age 50 years old Nationality Australia Profession Actor, singer, film and television producer, voice actor

Toni Collette

Accomplished Australian actress and singer Toni Collette has accumulated a net worth of $18 million through her successful career in showbiz. She has garnered acclaim for her versatile performances in both independent films and mainstream cinema. Collette perfected her acting chops on the stage after bagging a scholarship at the Australian Theatre for Young People at the age of 16. She forayed into films soon after in 1992 with a role opposite established actors Anthony Hopkins and Kurt Russell in "Spotswood". She also continued to do theatre and appeared in Anton Chekov's plat "Uncle Vanya" in the same year.

But Collette's moment to shine came with the titular role in "Muriel's Wedding" and this was followed by major roles including a part in "The Sixth Sense", that earned her an Academy Award nomination. Beyond her performance on screen, Collette's singing talents have also contributed to her financial success, per CelebrityNetWorth.

Toni Collette's net worth is primarily derived from her acting endeavors, which include appearances in films, television shows, and theater productions. Her ability to excel in both independent and mainstream projects has ensured a steady income stream. Additionally, Collette's foray into the music industry as a singer, along with her husband Dave Galafassi, has contributed to her financial success.

Toni Collette's journey to fame began with early television roles, but her performances in films like "Little Miss Sunshine," which earned her a Golden Globe Nomination, as well as "Hereditary," and "Knives Out," further solidified her reputation as a talented and sought-after actress.

Apart from films, Collette bagged an Emmy nomination for TV movie Tsunami: The Aftermath, and was also nominated for a Tony Award for her broadway debut play, "The Wild Party."

Collette's financial ventures extend beyond her entertainment career, and she purchased a $6 million property in Sydney's Bellevue Hill, which was later sold for $6.4 million. Collette and her husband later bought a weatherboard house in Sydney for $4.4 million, and spent $2.5 million on its renovation. But the couple ran into legal trouble when they pulled out of a property deal in Paddington, for which the court ordered them to pay more than $800,000 and forfeit a deposit of over $300,000 in 2013.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Collette is married to drummer Dave Galafassi since 2003, after dating for several years. They share a strong bond and have welcomed two children into their family.

Collette's remarkable acting talent has earned her numerous awards and accolades including Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Her Academy Award nomination for "The Sixth Sense" had already solidified her status as a respected actress on the global stage before that.

What is the net worth of Toni Collette?

Toni Collette's net worth is estimated to be $18 million.

How much weight did Toni Collette put on for "Muriel's Wedding"?

Toni Collette put on 40 pounds for her titular role in "Muriel's Wedding."

What Netflix series is Toni Collette in?

Toni Collette has appeared in Netflix's "Pieces of Her".

