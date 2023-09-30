Name Ray Charles Leonard Net Wprth $120 Million Sources of Income Boxing, acting, endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth May 17, 1956 Age 67 years old Nationality American Profession Professional boxer, actor

From knocking out opponents in the ring to bringing crowds to life with motivational speeches, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, born Ray Charles Leonard, has come a long way and earned a $120 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In a career that spanned two decades, he won world titles in five different weight divisions, lineal championships in three weight divisions, and the undisputed welterweight title. Widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Leonard was part of the "Fabulous Four" who fought each other during the 80s.

Sugar Ray Leonard and a loyal fan celebrate Leonard's victory over Marvin Hagler for the middleweight crown | Getty Images

While Sugar Ray Leonard primarily amassed most of his fortune thanks to his boxing career, he is also one of the most sought after public speakers for his ability to motivate. He participated in high-profile matches that brought substantial purses, making him the first boxer to earn over $100 million. Leonard later engaged in lucrative endorsements as well.

Leonard's earnings from individual fights varied significantly, and his controversial victory over Marvin Hagler in 1986 saw him take home a minimum of $11 million. From his early triumphs, such as winning the WBC Welterweight Championship with a $1 million purse, to his high-stakes rematches and iconic battles, like the $9 million bout against Roberto Duran, Leonard consistently commanded substantial paychecks throughout his career.

Sugar Ray Leonard lets fly with a looping right at Marvin Hagler in middleweight title fight. | Getty Images

After winning his first world title in 1979, Leonard defended it successfully against fighters like Dave "Boy" Green and earned substantial purses, including $9 million for a memorable bout against Roberto Duran. Leonard's career saw him temporarily retire in 1982 due to a detached retina, but his determination brought him back to the ring in 1983. His career took another unexpected turn with a comeback in 1988, securing substantial paydays, including a guaranteed $14 million for defending his title against Thomas Hearns. Despite announcing his retirement in 1991, Leonard returned to the ring five years later at the age of 40, but his final bout against Hector Camacho ended in a knockout, sending Leonard into retirement for good.

Sugar Ray Leonard's real estate portfolio includes a grand estate in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles acquired in 1993 for $7 million, which would be equivalent to approximately $14 million today. In 2019, Leonard listed the property for an ambitious $52 million, later reducing the asking price to $45 million in October 2022.

Sugar Ray Leonard has had his share of ups and downs in his personal life and married his childhood sweetheart, Juanita Wilkinson, in 1980. But their marriage ended in divorce in 1990, revealing issues related to substance abuse and allegations of physical abuse, which Leonard admitted to. In 1993, he married Bernadette Robi in a lavish ceremony. Leonard is also known for being the godfather of Khloe Kardashian, and he has made appearances on the reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Sugar Ray Leonard's achievements in boxing earned him numerous accolades, including the title of Boxer of the Year. He is considered one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in history.

