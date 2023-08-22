Name Alecia Beth Moore Net Worth $200 Million Annual Income $20 Million+ Salary $2 Million+ Sources of Income Music sales, Concerts, Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth September 8, 1979 Age 43 years old Nationality American Profession Singer-songwriter, Actor, Musician, Dancer, Model

Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, has achieved remarkable success as a singer, songwriter, and actress, amassing an estimated net worth of $200 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. As one of the world's best-selling artists, she has sold over 90 million records worldwide.

Pink's primary sources of income are her music sales, concert performances, endorsements, and acting roles. With a string of successful albums and hit singles, she has consistently generated substantial revenue from her music career.

Salary and earnings

The "TrustFall" singer's salary varies depending on her projects and endorsements. Pink commands high fees for her concert performances, often ranking among the highest-paid singers globally. Pink has accumulated an impressive $716 million in gross revenue and has sold a remarkable 7,206,475 tickets across 519 shows, as per Billboard. In 2019, Pink delivered back-to-back performances at London's Wembley Stadium. These two shows resulted in a substantial gross revenue of $8.33 million, accompanied by an impressive ticket sale of 72,615.

Beyond her music career, Pink has ventured into acting, lending her voice to animated projects and starring in films like "Catacombs" (2007) and "Thanks for Sharing" (2012).

Endorsements

Additionally, Pink has secured lucrative endorsement deals with prominent brands like T-Mobile, Sony Ericsson, VW, CoverGirl, and Polo, contributing significantly to her net worth.

Pink's net worth is reflected in her total assets, which include her properties and investments. Notably, she and her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart, have owned several impressive properties. They previously resided in a spacious Point Dume mansion in Malibu, selling it for $12.5 million in 2016 after purchasing it in 2010 for $11.85 million. They then moved to a vast Santa Ynez Valley ranch bought for $12 million in 2013, featuring 25 acres of vineyards used to launch their wine brand, Two Wolves. In June 2021, Pink acquired an oceanfront Malibu home for $13.7 million, which was previously owned by singer Barry Manilow and resold shortly after purchase for just under $15 million.

Net Worth in 2022 $200 Million Net Worth in 2021 $180 Million Net Worth in 2020 $160 Million

Instagram 10.2M followers Twitter 30.8M followers Facebook 31M followers

In her personal life, Pink's relationship with Carey Hart, a professional freestyle motocross competitor is notable. The couple married in 2006 and has two children. Their journey together includes memorable moments, such as Pink's proposal to Carey during one of his motocross races.

Pink's career has been adorned with accolades, showcasing her exceptional talent and impact on the music industry. Pink has celebrated Grammy success on three occasions. She secured the Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals award for "Lady Marmalade" in 2002, followed by the Best Female Rock Vocal Performance honor for "Trouble" in 2004. In 2011, she clinched the Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals distinction for her rendition of "Imagine." In addition to her Grammy achievements, Pink's influence has been recognized with an MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year for "Lady Marmalade" and the esteemed World Music Award for Best Selling American Pop/Rock Female Artist.

What is Pink's net worth?

Pink's net worth is estimated at $200 million.

Has Pink ventured into acting?

Yes, Pink has lent her voice to animated projects and appeared in films such as "Catacombs" and "Thanks for Sharing."

How many children does Pink have?

Pink has two children, Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6.

