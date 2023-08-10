Sheryl Sandberg, a name synonymous with innovation and success in the tech industry, has carved an extraordinary path for herself. With an impressive multi-billion net worth, much of which she accumulated during her tenure as the COO of Facebook, Sandberg's journey is a testament to her strategic brilliance. Beyond her financial triumphs, her influence extends to reshaping conversations on tech ethics and her ability to overcome personal challenges.

Sandberg left Meta in August 2022 after 14 years at the company. She reflected on her time at the tech giant, saying, “When I think about the things I didn’t say 10 years before, I wish I had said them then,” per CNN.

Image Source: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Sheryl Sandberg, who worked at both Facebook and Google, has a remarkable net worth of $1.6 billion as of August 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Much of her wealth is attributed to her tenure as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Facebook, a position she held from 2008 until her departure in August 2022. Prior to her Facebook journey, Sandberg served as the Vice President for Ad Sales at Google, where she significantly contributed to the company's advertising and publishing endeavors.

Sandberg graduated from Harvard in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and subsequently earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1995. Her early career saw her work as a management consultant and serve under the United States Secretary of the Treasury.

Her strategic prowess was highlighted when she took the reins at Google, where she spearheaded advertising and played a pivotal role in the growth of its ad and sales team.

Her legendary association with Facebook began in 2008 when she joined as COO. Sandberg played a crucial role in Facebook's transformation into a profit-generating powerhouse by introducing paid advertising. She became the first woman on Facebook's board of directors in 2012.

Her financial journey within Facebook is a tale of calculated success. Over the years, Sandberg accumulated around 48 million shares of the company. As of her departure in 2022, she had sold roughly 20 million shares to cover taxes and an additional 22 million shares were sold through a scheduled selling program. Even after her departure, she retained a stake of approximately $300 million in Facebook shares, further solidifying her financial position, per Forbes.

Image Source: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In 2009, she purchased a home in Menlo Park, California for $2.9 million. With a penchant for design, she and her late husband embarked on an ambitious renovation project, transforming the property into a 9,210-square-foot masterpiece featuring a range of amenities, including a wine room, gym, movie theater and a striking green roof adorned with solar panels. Its estimated value of $11 million reflects her flair for both innovation and investment.

She navigated her career while balancing the demands of motherhood. In 2015, her husband, Dave Goldberg, the former CEO of SurveyMonkey, tragically passed away due to arrhythmia.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Sandberg's impact reaches beyond the boardroom, shaping the conversation on surveillance capitalism and tech ethics. She faced scrutiny for her role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018, where Facebook's mishandling of user data came under scrutiny, per The New York Times. Her collaboration with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was instrumental during these turbulent times but she also encountered criticism for the fallout.

Sandberg, Zuckerberg and other high-level executives at Facebook have also been investigated for anti-trust law violations by the FTC since 2020.

As Sandberg embarks on new personal and professional endeavors, her legacy continues to influence the tech landscape and beyond. Beyond finance, Sandberg's impact on tech ethics and her ability to navigate personal challenges have solidified her as a trailblazer in the business world.

