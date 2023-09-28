Name Rian Johnson Net Worth $150 Million Sources of Income Film direction, writing, production Gender Male Date of Birth December 17, 1973 Age 49 years old Nationality American Profession Screenwriter, director, producer

Critically acclaimed American writer, director, and producer Rian Johnson, known for "Looper" and the "Knives Out" franchise, has earned a net worth of $150 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Starting off by making short films on a Super-8 camera since he was just 11, Johnson studied at the School of Cinema-Television, where he even filmed a short horror-comedy in 1997. He then made instructional videos for children and edited the 2002 horror "May," to save up for his first feature film "Brick," which was written, directed and edited by him.

Rian Johnson, director of KNIVES OUT and recipient of the 2019 John Cassavetes Award, | Getty Images | Thomas Cooper

What are Rian Johnson's sources of income?

Rian Johnson's primary sources of income are his work in film directing, writing, and producing. He has written and directed successful films including "Brick" (2005), "The Brothers Bloom" (2008), "Looper" (2012), "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017), "Knives Out" (2019), and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (2022). He also generated revenue as a producer for the "Knives Out" movies.

Johnson's high-grossing films include "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which grossed over $1 billion at the box office, and the critically acclaimed "Knives Out," which earned him an Academy Award nomination. In a groundbreaking deal with Netflix in March 2021, he and his producing partner, Ram Bergman, secured a staggering $469 million for the release of two "Knives Out" sequels on the streaming platform.

Apart from his work in the film industry, Rian Johnson's notable business venture production company T-Street. Celebrity Net Worth informed that out of the total amount for the deal with Netflix, it is estimated that $300 million will be allocated for production purposes, leaving Rian Johnson with a substantial $170 million as his personal earnings.

In 2018, Johnson married Karina Longworth, known for hosting the podcast "You Must Remember This," which explores the hidden histories of Hollywood. Johnson is not only a talented filmmaker but also a banjo player and folk singer. He has formed a folk duo called the Preserves with his cousin Nathan, showcasing his musical talents.

Johnson's talent has been recognized through numerous awards and nominations throughout his career. Some of his notable achievements include an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for "Knives Out," and the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for "Breaking Bad."

He also bagged the Gold Derby Awards for directing the "Ozymandias" episode of "Breaking Bad," Empire Award for Best Director for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Saturn Award for Best Writing for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Prize for Originality of Vision for "Brick," and various Best Original Screenplay awards for "Looper" and "Knives Out."

What is Rian Johnson's net worth?

Rian Johnson's net worth is estimated to be $150 million.

Why did Rian Johnson replace JJ Abrams?

Because of Disney's scheduling demands.

Did Rian Johnson direct "Better Call Saul"?

No, Rian Johnson did not direct "Better Call Saul."

