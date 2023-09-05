Name William Arthur Philip Louis (Duke of Cambridge) Net Worth $100 Million Salary $24 Million a year Sources of Income Royalty, The Duchy of Cornwall Gender Male Date of Birth June 21, 1982 Age 41 years Nationality United Kingdom

Prince William, born on June 21, 1982, is a prominent British royal and the eldest son of King Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. He completed his education at the University of St Andrews, where he met his wife, Kate Middleton. Prince William served in the military and now fulfills his royal duties as the Duke of Cambridge. He is a dedicated husband and father to three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Known for his extensive charitable work and public service, Prince William's net worth is estimated to be around $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Prior to his father's ascension to the throne in September 2022, Prince William's primary source of income came from a trust fund inherited from his late mother, Princess Diana. On his 25th birthday, Prince William, like his brother Harry, inherited $10 million from his late mother Princess Diana's estate. With the acquisition of the Duchy of Cornwall which is valued at more than $1 billion, Prince William's wealth has seen a remarkable rise, as per Parade.

Salary and earnings of Prince William

Between 2006 and 2013, Prince William dedicated himself to military service, serving in both the Household Cavalry with the Blues and Royals regiment and the RAF Search and Rescue Force. Forbes reports his salary during his time with the RAF Search and Rescue Force ranged from US $68,000 to $74,000. Following his military career, Prince William worked as a helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, where he selflessly donated his entire annual salary of US $62,000 to charitable endeavors, according to Harpers Baazar.

With his father's new role as King, Prince William instantly inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, a billion-dollar real estate portfolio. This Duchy generates an annual income of $20-30 million specifically for the next in line to the throne.

Prince William's assets

Prince William's assets include his share of the inheritance from Princess Diana's trust fund and his ownership of the Duchy of Cornwall, valued at approximately $1.3 billion. The future king has inherited the prestigious Duchy of Cornwall estate from his father, a vast property spanning nearly 140,000 acres, primarily situated in the southwest of England. This historic estate, established by King Edward III in 1337, carries a substantial value of approximately £1 billion ($1.2 billion), as per its recent financial records. The revenue generated from the Duchy of Cornwall plays a crucial role in financing the public, private, and charitable activities of the Duke of Cornwall, a title now held by Prince William.

Prince William's personal life has been closely followed by the media and the public. He married Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, and she is now known as the Duchess of Cambridge. The couple has three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William's accolades and recognition

Prince William has been involved in various charitable initiatives and organizations. While he does not receive traditional awards, he has received recognition and praise for his dedication to mental health awareness and his work with organizations such as Heads Together which aims to destigmatize mental health issues.

What is Prince William called now?

Prince William is called His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales.

Who becomes king if Prince William dies?

Then, Prince William's firstborn, Prince George becomes the king.

Does Prince Harry become king after William?

As of now, Prince Harry is not the next choice.

