Name Andrew Albert Christian Edward Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Royal allowance, navy Gender Male Date of Birth February 19, 1960 Age 63 Years Nationality British Profession Fighter pilot, military officer, investor

Prince Andrew, also known as the Duke of York, is a member of the British Royal Family with a net worth of $5 million. Born on February 19, 1960, he is the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Prince Andrew has had a multifaceted career, serving in the Royal Navy, taking on royal duties, and representing the United Kingdom in international trade and investment.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York speaks during the London Global African Investment Summit | Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Devlin

As a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew received an annual allowance of $322,000 from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, until he was forced out of public roles in January 2022. He has also invested in real estate, including a valuable Swiss chalet and Sunninghill House. These investments have significantly contributed to his total net worth.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend Royal Ascot 2017 | Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Prince Andrew's finances and ventures

Within the British monarchy, Prince Andrew's financial support did not directly stem from a valuable royal trust like that of his brother, King Charles III. Despite this, he managed to build a considerable real estate portfolio and generate personal wealth. His financial situation was also supported by various investments and assets, including his involvement in different organizations and charities.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a commemoration service at Manchester Cathedral marking the 100th anniversary since the start of the Battle of the Somme | Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Furlong

After departing from the Royal Navy in 2002, Prince Andrew's income took a significant hit. Reports of extravagant spending, including a $2 million personal loan reportedly paid off by companies linked to a wealthy Conservative donor, have underscored his financial challenges. Attempting to sell a chalet acquired with his ex-wife for over $10.9 million made matters even more complex.

Prince Andrew is known to have purchased a seven-bedroom luxury lodge in Switzerland in 2014 for $17 million. This acquisition, however, led to a legal dispute when he and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, failed to meet the payment terms to the original owner, Isabelle de Rouvre. After a prolonged legal battle, Prince Andrew managed to secure the property by making a $9 million payment in late 2021, intending to sell the lodge to fund his legal battles in the United States.

Additionally, the Duke of York was gifted a large country estate named Sunninghill House in 1986. Despite putting it on the market in 2002, it remained unsold for over five years until it was purchased in 2007 by Timur Kulibayev, the son-in-law of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the former autocratic ruler of Kazakhstan. Another significant property in Andrew's possession is the Royal Lodge, a $10 million mansion in the English countryside. While he does not technically own the estate, he resides there under a 100-year lease arrangement with the Crown Estate, which was the former residence of his maternal grandmother.

Prince Andrew was once known for his reputation as an athlete and was often referred to as "Randy Andy" due to his playboy image. He was married to Sarah Ferguson from 1986 to 1996, and they had two children together. He maintained a friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein even after Epstein's imprisonment. Allegations were made by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's known victims, that Prince Andrew was involved in sexual encounters with her. Prince Andrew denied the accusations but announced his permanent resignation from public roles as a member of the British Royal Family in 2020. The same year, Prince Andrew reached an undisclosed settlement with Virginia Giuffre, reportedly estimated to be around $10 million. The settlement was in the form of a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity supporting sex trafficking victims.

Prince Charles III, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York | Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

What is Prince Andrew's net worth?

Prince Andrew's net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

How much did Prince Andrew inherit from the Queen?

He did not receive any portion of the Queen's inheritance.

Does Prince Andrew get a salary?

Prince Andrew's annual allowance from the Duchy of Lancaster, which amounted to $308,151 came to an end in April this year (2023).